'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' Star Anthony Head's Cause of Death Revealed as Family Announces Actor's Sad Passing at Age 72

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Anthony Head's cause of death has been revealed amid upsetting news of his passing at age 72. In a statement to the Press Association, the Buffy the Vampire Slayer's daughters, Emily and Daisy Head, confirmed their beloved dad had died after experiencing "complications" from pneumonia. "It is with heavy hearts that we announce the death of our extraordinary father, Anthony Head. He passed away peacefully of complications due to pneumonia, surrounded by his family," their message read.

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Source: MEGA Anthony Head's longtime partner, Sarah Fisher, 'shockingly' died at age 61 just six months before his recent death.

"[It will] forever be an honor and a privilege to be his daughters, and to have witnessed firsthand the impact both he and his work have had on so many," Emily and Daisy continued. "We know how dearly he will be missed by friends, colleagues, and fans of the shows he was in – he loved his job very much, and he always considered himself incredibly lucky, to have been able to work alongside such exceptionally talented people, in such wonderful productions, across a career that spanned several decades," they went on.

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Source: MEGA

His daughters added, "Our grief is far greater than the hole he has left behind, but we know his legacy will live on, in the shows he was a part of, and in the audiences that love them." "How lucky we are to know we are able to watch him doing what he loved, even when he is no longer with us. We kindly ask that our privacy is respected at this difficult time," their statement concluded.

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Source: MEGA Anthony Head died from complications due to pneumonia.

Anthony's loss of life comes just six months after the unexpected death of his longtime partner, Sarah Fisher. Sarah's untimely death at age 61 was confirmed by her daughters in December 2025, writing via Facebook: "It is immensely shocking to us all, and came with very little warning."