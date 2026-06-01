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Hannah Waddingham Confesses to 'Ongoing Love-Hate Relationship' With 'Ted Lasso' Costar Jason Sudeikis

Photo of Hannah Waddingham and Jason Sudeikis
Source: MEGA

Jason Sudeikis and Hannah Waddingham sometimes butt heads when it comes to him changing 'Ted Lasso' scripts.

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June 1 2026, Updated 6:55 p.m. ET

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Hannah Waddingham admitted colleague Jason Sudeikis can get on her nerves every now and then.

In a Saturday, May 30, interview, Waddingham, 51, hinted there may be tension between her and her fellow Ted Lasso star, 50, due to his frequent rewrites.

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Image of Hannah Waddingham has to 'roll with the punches' when it comes to Jason Sudeikis.
Source: MEGA

Hannah Waddingham has to 'roll with the punches' when it comes to Jason Sudeikis.

“There’s always going to be a bit of give and take within a scene, because of the nature of how Sudeikis works,” Waddingham told Variety of the series' co-creator, writer, executive producer and lead actor. “He hears it in the room, and then we tweak. With that boy, you’ve got to roll with the punches. He and I have an ongoing love-hate relationship that he changes it last minute.”

On the show, Waddingham plays Rebecca Welton, the owner of AFC Richmond soccer club, while Sudeikis plays Ted Lasso, Richmond's manager.

“I love that we buck against the norm,” she noted. “They are undoubtedly soulmates, but that can mean a myriad of things.”

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'Ted Lasso' Season 4 Features a 3-Year Time Jump

Image of Hannah Waddingham and Jason Sudeikis return for 'Ted Lasso' Season 4.
Source: MEGA

Hannah Waddingham and Jason Sudeikis return for 'Ted Lasso' Season 4.

In a May 13 interview, Waddingham considered whether people would still care about the show, given its three-year time jump in Season 4. She previously wondered whether Season 3 would be the end, and after "mourning" her character, it was like having "the most beautiful, beloved dog" unburied.

"I don't mind saying that I got a bit — not told off — but a lot of people were just like, 'Why are you saying it's like you've exhumed a beloved dead dog?'" she told an outlet. "And I was like, 'Guys, at least I'm saying beloved.' When you've loved playing [someone] so much and they are very much a part of you… I've said so many times that the other cast members, you see them a lot, so that's not the bit which you mourn. You mourn the loss of that character. Not knowing that, like I said, exhumed! Deliciously exhumed!"

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What to Expect From 'Ted Lasso' Season 4

Image of Hannah Waddingham plays Rebecca on 'Ted Lasso.'
Source: MEGA

Hannah Waddingham plays Rebecca on 'Ted Lasso.'

The status of Ted and Rebecca's dynamic is unclear, but Waddingham is open to exploring it further.

"The beauty of Ted and Rebecca's relationship is that they do call each other out on things," she reflected. "But that's only healthy and just leans into why they are absolutely right to be together in this workplace."

Image of Jason Sudeikis co-created 'Ted Lasso.'
Source: MEGA

Jason Sudeikis co-created 'Ted Lasso.'

Relationship aside, Rebecca is embracing her independence apart from the men in her life.

"She's very much the figurehead of the whole organization," Waddingham reflected. "She's unequivocally the leader. She's become a real kind of lioness about both of her teams and that's what's been so lovely to play."

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