Article continues below advertisement
'Little Rascals' Star Bug Hall Embraces Off-the-Grid Life as 'Radical Catholic Extremist' After Arrest

Photo of Bug Hall & Family
Source: @Bug_Hall/X

‘Little Rascals’ star Bug Hall now lives in Arkansas after leaving Hollywood behind.

Profile Image

Feb. 1 2026, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Bug Hall, the young star of Little Rascals, has made a significant life change following his 2020 arrest for huffing air duster cans. The actor, now 40, has traded Hollywood life for a quiet homesteading experience near Mountain Home, Ark., with his wife, Jill, and their five daughters.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Bug Hall left Hollywood and moved to rural Arkansas with his family.
Source: @Bug_Hall/X

Bug Hall left Hollywood and moved to rural Arkansas with his family.

Article continues below advertisement

Hall identifies as “a radical Catholic extremist,” and he has taken a “vow of poverty,” distancing himself from his former life as a child actor. He disclosed that he has given away his earnings and most of his possessions, aiming to live with minimal financial needs. “I plan to maintain a life as free of any need for an income as possible,” he stated.

Article continues below advertisement
image of He shifted his focus to family and faith.
Source: @Bug_Hall/X

He shifted his focus to family and faith.

Article continues below advertisement

Living in a campervan equipped with a water well and a generator, the family has embraced a self-sufficient lifestyle. Hall revealed plans to build a house that would include a hydro-electrical dam and plumbing systems.

As part of their unconventional upbringing, Hall and Jill homeschool their daughters, expressing their intent to “strongly discourage” them from pursuing formal education, which they view as “nonsense.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of The star has five daughters.
Source: @Bug_Hall/X

The star has five daughters.

Article continues below advertisement

Hall’s move to Arkansas is not solely solitary; his brother, Gemini Barnett, mother Twila, and stepfather Mark have joined him, purchasing land nearby.

Article continues below advertisement

Reflecting on his past, Bug explained that the arrest was a turning point. He had been sober for 15 years before the incident, and it prompted him to reconsider his life choices. “I didn’t want to live a life of manipulation,” he said. He decided to leave the entertainment industry, stating that he did not want to work in a job that felt meaningless.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Bug Hall rose to fame after appearing in 'Little Rascals.'
Source: MEGA

Bug Hall rose to fame after appearing in 'Little Rascals.'

Bug rose to fame as Alfalfa in the 1994 film The Little Rascals and later appeared in Disney’s Get A Clue. Despite his past successes, he is determined to pursue a different path focused on family and faith.

