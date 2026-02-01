'Little Rascals' Star Bug Hall Embraces Off-the-Grid Life as 'Radical Catholic Extremist' After Arrest

Article continues below advertisement

Bug Hall, the young star of Little Rascals, has made a significant life change following his 2020 arrest for huffing air duster cans. The actor, now 40, has traded Hollywood life for a quiet homesteading experience near Mountain Home, Ark., with his wife, Jill, and their five daughters.

Source: @Bug_Hall/X Bug Hall left Hollywood and moved to rural Arkansas with his family.

Hall identifies as “a radical Catholic extremist,” and he has taken a “vow of poverty,” distancing himself from his former life as a child actor. He disclosed that he has given away his earnings and most of his possessions, aiming to live with minimal financial needs. “I plan to maintain a life as free of any need for an income as possible,” he stated.

Source: @Bug_Hall/X He shifted his focus to family and faith.

Living in a campervan equipped with a water well and a generator, the family has embraced a self-sufficient lifestyle. Hall revealed plans to build a house that would include a hydro-electrical dam and plumbing systems. As part of their unconventional upbringing, Hall and Jill homeschool their daughters, expressing their intent to “strongly discourage” them from pursuing formal education, which they view as “nonsense.”

Source: @Bug_Hall/X The star has five daughters.

Hall’s move to Arkansas is not solely solitary; his brother, Gemini Barnett, mother Twila, and stepfather Mark have joined him, purchasing land nearby.

Reflecting on his past, Bug explained that the arrest was a turning point. He had been sober for 15 years before the incident, and it prompted him to reconsider his life choices. “I didn’t want to live a life of manipulation,” he said. He decided to leave the entertainment industry, stating that he did not want to work in a job that felt meaningless.

Source: MEGA Bug Hall rose to fame after appearing in 'Little Rascals.'