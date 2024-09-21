'Little Rascals' Star Brandon 'Bug' Hall Slammed for Calling His Newborn Son an 'Heir' and His Daughters 'Dishwashers'

"I have an heir," Hall wrote in the first message alongside a picture of his partner and their little one. When people questioned why there was no mention of his female kids, he oddly replied, "I said heir, not dishwasher."

The internet was appalled by the comment, with one person writing, "I pray God protects those precious little girls from your toxicity and projected self-loathing until they’re old enough to disown you."

"You’re disgusting. You’re publicly demeaning your daughters to try and generate rage bait clicks," a second person noted.