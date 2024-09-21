'Little Rascals' Star Brandon 'Bug' Hall Slammed for Calling His Newborn Son an 'Heir' and His Daughters 'Dishwashers'
Brandon 'Bug' Hall made the strangest baby announcement.
The Little Rascals actor took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to reveal that his wife, Jill, gave birth to their fifth child and first son, Mark Athanasius Chad Anthony Hall-Barnett, on Tuesday, September 17. However, it's what he said about his four daughters that social media users found revolting.
"I have an heir," Hall wrote in the first message alongside a picture of his partner and their little one. When people questioned why there was no mention of his female kids, he oddly replied, "I said heir, not dishwasher."
The internet was appalled by the comment, with one person writing, "I pray God protects those precious little girls from your toxicity and projected self-loathing until they’re old enough to disown you."
"You’re disgusting. You’re publicly demeaning your daughters to try and generate rage bait clicks," a second person noted.
"Shouldn't be allowed to breed," a third chimed in while a fourth added, "I hope when you’re old and senile your daughters drop you off to a nursing home to suffer in silence."
Despite the backlash, the father-of-five doubled down on his remarks. “I made the same joke to my wife while she was in labor. We both had a good laugh. Hard as it is for you to comprehend, most normal people are still rich in humor and joy. Stay miserable, curmudgeon," Hall penned in a separate tweet.
When users questioned him about the boy's last name he added, "I legally took my stepfather’s last name before I got married, because I wanted to honor him by giving my family his name. He’s a great man who raised me from a toddler. At the time I didn’t think it was good idea to get rid of my professional name, hence the hyphen."
This is far from the first time Hall that caused controversy. In 2020, he was arrested in Weatherford, Texas for inhaling air duster after the cops responded to a report of "someone by the dumpster huffing," per the police report.
According to the documents, Hall was placed under arrest for possession for use to inhale or ingest a volatile chemical. The former child star was later taken to a local county jail and held on a $1,500 surety bond.
Fox News obtained the police report about Hall's 2020 arrest.