Building Community Impact: How nuEra Cannabis Redefines Brand Success Through Social Consciousness

Large corporations often prioritize CSR initiatives due to their substantial resources and heightened focus on brand reputation. For smaller brands, there is increasing attention on how they approach CSR, with opportunities to explore innovative and meaningful contributions within their capacities

Many leaders and experts across industries disagree with this notion. Laura Bernal is the chief operating officer of nuEra, an Illinois-based cannabis company using CSR to its advantage. Founded in 2014 as "nuMed" at the beginning of Illinois' medical cannabis program, the company has evolved into a remarkable example of how smaller, family-owned businesses can effectively implement CSR strategies despite not being one of the industry giants.

Creativity propels brand differentiation

As time passes and more companies tap into the benefits of CSR, it's becoming more apparent that brands can't just copy another organization's CSR strategies if they plan to stand out.

To stand out in a sea of competitors, brands owe it to themselves to design a CSR strategy that's in sync with their core values and operational advantages. That will make it easier for them to implement social impact initiatives that will be perceived as authentic. An authentic initiative that will garner a positive response and grow an organization's audience and loyalty if designed and deployed creatively.

"Creativity requires doing what's never been done or doing something that's been done differently. It's meant to grab people's attention in unique ways and immerse them in your offering so they come away with a positive experience and a longing for more. Any organization that masters the art of creativity can apply it to their social impact efforts and stand out from the crowd with great results," explains Laura.