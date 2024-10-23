Home > News NEWS Building a Home Through Anchor State Investment's Real Estate Strategies Source: Photo Credit by Jack Morowitz

When Marine veteran Christopher Aubin transitioned to civilian life, he did not just find a new career—he discovered a real estate industry rife with unrealized opportunities. As the founder and CEO of Anchor State Investments, Aubin has set out to use the company’s reach for community development and wealth creation.

The Anchor State Advantage: Transparency and Ethics in Real Estate It is not uncommon for complex transactions and opaque practices to surround a real estate deal. In contrast, Anchor State Investments has sought to build a reputation of transparency and ethical business conduct. Over the years, this has earned investors' trust and set the company apart from many similar institutions—financially and otherwise. "Our business model is less of a ‘model’, so to speak. Instead, every member of my team is taught to prioritize honesty and integrity over all else," Aubin explains. "We believe that success doesn't have to come at the expense of your soul. Even if it means we get the short end of the stick, it’s better practice to do the right thing." More than mere words, this focus on transparency is evident in the company’s detailed reporting to investors, regular audits, and an open-door policy for clients to review project progress. This level of openness is considered quite rare in the industry and has helped the company build a sterling reputation among investors and community partners alike.

Aiding Communities Through Strategic Investments Contrary to what one may think at first glance, Anchor State Investments is not solely buying and selling properties—it seeks to create opportunities for entire communities. Focusing on underserved areas and working closely with local stakeholders, the company has wielded its influence and connections to initiate positive change in numerous neighborhoods. In 2023, Anchor State's projects created over 160 jobs in the communities where they invested, contributing to a major increase in local economic activity. The company's practice of full property rehabilitation achieves the dual goal of improving housing stock while sparking wider community revitalization efforts. Even beyond physical improvements, Anchor State offers comprehensive education programs, which have reached over 1,000 individuals in the past year alone. These initiatives give residents the knowledge and skills to build long-term financial stability.