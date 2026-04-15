Buldak Dared Coachella Fans to Handle the Heat With Viral 'Buldak Crawl'

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Festival food is no longer just a pit stop between sets, it’s becoming part of the main event. And, at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2026, one brand turned up the temperature in a way that had fans lining up, filming and, in some cases, laughing as they desperately reached for water. Samyang Foods, the South Korean company behind the internet-famous Buldak noodles, returned to the desert this year as the Official Ramen and Hot Sauce Partner, marking its second consecutive year at Coachella. But more notably, the company has made history as the first Korean brand ever to sponsor the iconic festival, signaling a broader cultural shift in how global food brands show up at major U.S. events. And in true Buldak fashion, they didn’t come quietly. Instead of a single booth or activation, Samyang created what it calls its “spiciest Coachella yet,” anchored by an immersive, multi-stop food experience known as the “Buldak Crawl.” The concept flips traditional festival dining on its head, encouraging attendees to move across the grounds, sampling exclusive dishes and documenting their reactions in real time. The crawl unfolded across both festival weekends April 10–12 and April 17–19th, turning the entire venue into a spicy playground.

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Source: Photo Credit: Mckenzie Hilton

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At each stop, fans encountered limited-edition menu items created in collaboration with some of the festival’s most popular food vendors. Prince Street Pizza served up its Spicy Buldak “Not Ranch” slice, while Rokstar Chicken leaned all the way in with its self-proclaimed “World’s Spiciest” Buldak tenders paired with honey butter fries. Over at Sumo Dog, the menu featured the fiery Hotzilla Dog alongside Buldak Sumo Tots, while Birrieria San Marcos debuted the Buldak Bomb, a spicy twist on a fan-favorite dish. Even dessert wasn’t spared: Sidekicks drew curious crowds with its Buldak Spicy Banana Funnel Cake, blending sweet and heat in a way that felt tailor-made for social media. Participation was simple and intentionally viral. Festivalgoers who completed the crawl and shared their reactions using #buldakcrawlsweepstakes were entered for a chance to win prizes, turning every bite into content and every reaction into potential reach. But beneath the spectacle lies a deeper strategy. Buldak’s rise has been fueled by its ability to turn eating into entertainment. From the global Fire Noodle Challenge to the explosion of mukbang and reaction videos across TikTok, Instagram and YouTube, the brand has built a fiercely loyal following by leaning into participation rather than passive consumption. “The core of Buldak is its flavor identity and that uniquely addictive heat,” said Youngsik Shin, CEO of Samyang America. “But just as important is respecting the culture of the young consumers who love Buldak. They don’t just eat it, they experience it, share it, remix it and make it their own. We follow that energy.”