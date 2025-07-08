'I Know It's Really Taboo to Say': Burlesque Star Dita Von Teese Admits She Likes Being 'Sexualized and Objectified Sometimes'
Dita Von Teese dished on her one-of-a-kind career path on the Monday, July 7, episode of Fearne Cotton's "Happy Place" podcast.
The celebrity has made a name for herself as arguably the only current day burlesque star, as she's still selling out her shows around the world. But despite some people's assumptions, the model insisted being "objectified" by others isn't always a bad thing.
Dita Von Teese Explains What Makes Her Feel Objectified in a Negative Way
"Interestingly, the times I feel objectified are never to do with being on stage or doing what I do," the timeless beauty, 52, shared. "It's always other weird things in life that you're just like, 'Oh, God, it's so weird to have somebody asking me that question.'"
"Or maybe somebody will recognize me for instance, and they ask for a picture and I'll pose for their picture and then somebody else will be like, they don't know who I am, they just are like, 'why do those people want a picture?'" Von Teese continued. "And they'll be very aggressive and like, 'I want one too,' and you're just like... that's where you feel objectified. When people put their hands on you or 'I need this too' or 'can you do this?'"
"Anything like that I feel objectified," she revealed.
The Star's 'Taboo' Confession
"I know it's really taboo to say, but sometimes you're just like, 'I just want to be objectified for a minute. Wouldn't that be nice?'" the Queer Eye alum added. "I want to be sexualized and objectified sometimes."
The dancer explained that instead of feeling like a piece of meat, performing for others boosts her confidence.
"I think I'm also so used to having a theater full of women that are there maybe because they read my book or whatever, or they follow me and then sometimes, especially this happens in Vegas, when there's people that don't know me, they don't know what my show is about," she spilled. "They are just walking into it and they're just like, 'yeah, this is hot' and I'm like, 'oh good I'm glad that it's still s--- and hot too.'"
The Star Tries to Wow Her Audience
Von Teese shared of her work, "I like to create a show that feels if you have never heard of me, you're still going to be like, 'that was so much fun. I've never seen anything like that in my life.'"
The stunning star is in the midst of her Diamonds and Dust show, which takes place in London.