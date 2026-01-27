or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Buzz Aldrin
OK LogoNEWS

Buzz Aldrin, 96, Relocates to New Condo in L.A. After 'Living in His Own Filth'

split image of Buzz Aldrin and Buzz Aldrin
Source: mega; @Aldrin Family Foundation/Facebook

Buzz Aldrin has moved to a new L.A. condo after concerns over his living conditions and health were exposed.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 27 2026, Published 5:25 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Legendary astronaut Buzz Aldrin — the second man to walk on the moon — has reportedly been moved into a new condominium in Los Angeles.

This comes after weeks of concern over his living conditions and health.

Article continues below advertisement

'Horrific'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Buzz Aldrin lived in a cluttered, unsafe apartment before family and friend intervened.
Source: @Aldrin Family Foundation/Facebook

Buzz Aldrin lived in a cluttered, unsafe apartment before family and friend intervened.

RadarOnline previously reported that the 96‑year‑old Apollo 11 hero had been living in a small, cluttered apartment, where a longtime friend said he was "abandoned" and "living in his own filth" as he struggled with mobility and required oxygen support.

The friend, identified as Steve Barber, described the scene as "horrific," saying Aldrin was "dying" and in need of better care during what could be the final chapter of his life.

"He's literally just lying in a room by himself," Barber, who's known Aldrin since 2004, told RadarOnline. "This is not the way that this man should be spending the last seconds of his life."

Article continues below advertisement

Big Move

image of Buzz Aldrin was relocated to a new condo in Los Angeles by his family.
Source: @Aldrin Family Foundation/Facebook

Buzz Aldrin was relocated to a new condo in Los Angeles by his family.

In the weeks that followed, RadarOnline reported that Aldrin's family finally stepped in and relocated him to a new condo in the San Fernando Valley, closer to loved ones.

The move was confirmed when the family shared a Facebook post from the Aldrin Family Foundation showing Buzz surrounded by children, grandchildren and relatives during his 96th birthday celebration.

"Happy 96th Birthday to our dad, Buzz Aldrin! We had a delightful birthday celebration, surrounded by family at home. Thank you for all the well-wishes from around the globe. It made his day even more special," the post's caption read. "Dad is loving his new place, and we're thrilled to have him close by to spend more time together. - Andy & Jan."

Another picture showed the astronaut relaxing outside at night as he saluted the camera and sported a United States Space Force hat.

MORE ON:
Buzz Aldrin

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'Saddest Thing I've Ever Seen'

Image of He spent time with loved ones celebrating his 96th birthday.
Source: mega

He spent time with loved ones celebrating his 96th birthday.

Aldrin's family involvement comes after Barber observed that none of Aldrin's children were by his side as he rapidly declined.

"There's no family, there's nothing. It's about the saddest thing I've ever seen," Barber said. "This is not how the second man on the moon should leave the Earth for the last time. He's [part of] the first freaking crew to the moon. He could die today in that situation, and that would just be horrific."

'National Treasure'

Image of His previous living conditions raised serious concerns for his well-being.
Source: mega

His previous living conditions raised serious concerns for his well-being.

Barber said he was so grateful to the outlet for running the story and helping his friend get the help he needed.

"The story (on Radar) got it done. Buzz ended up in a beautiful condo. This guy is a national treasure — and because you ran the story, this happened. Had Radar not believed in the story, he'd still be sitting in a pile of s---," Barber confessed.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.