Buzz Aldrin, 96, Relocates to New Condo in L.A. After 'Living in His Own Filth'

Legendary astronaut Buzz Aldrin — the second man to walk on the moon — has reportedly been moved into a new condominium in Los Angeles. This comes after weeks of concern over his living conditions and health.

'Horrific'

Source: @Aldrin Family Foundation/Facebook Buzz Aldrin lived in a cluttered, unsafe apartment before family and friend intervened.

RadarOnline previously reported that the 96‑year‑old Apollo 11 hero had been living in a small, cluttered apartment, where a longtime friend said he was "abandoned" and "living in his own filth" as he struggled with mobility and required oxygen support. The friend, identified as Steve Barber, described the scene as "horrific," saying Aldrin was "dying" and in need of better care during what could be the final chapter of his life. "He's literally just lying in a room by himself," Barber, who's known Aldrin since 2004, told RadarOnline. "This is not the way that this man should be spending the last seconds of his life."

Big Move

Source: @Aldrin Family Foundation/Facebook Buzz Aldrin was relocated to a new condo in Los Angeles by his family.

In the weeks that followed, RadarOnline reported that Aldrin's family finally stepped in and relocated him to a new condo in the San Fernando Valley, closer to loved ones. The move was confirmed when the family shared a Facebook post from the Aldrin Family Foundation showing Buzz surrounded by children, grandchildren and relatives during his 96th birthday celebration. "Happy 96th Birthday to our dad, Buzz Aldrin! We had a delightful birthday celebration, surrounded by family at home. Thank you for all the well-wishes from around the globe. It made his day even more special," the post's caption read. "Dad is loving his new place, and we're thrilled to have him close by to spend more time together. - Andy & Jan." Another picture showed the astronaut relaxing outside at night as he saluted the camera and sported a United States Space Force hat.

'Saddest Thing I've Ever Seen'

Source: mega He spent time with loved ones celebrating his 96th birthday.

Aldrin's family involvement comes after Barber observed that none of Aldrin's children were by his side as he rapidly declined. "There's no family, there's nothing. It's about the saddest thing I've ever seen," Barber said. "This is not how the second man on the moon should leave the Earth for the last time. He's [part of] the first freaking crew to the moon. He could die today in that situation, and that would just be horrific."

'National Treasure'

Source: mega His previous living conditions raised serious concerns for his well-being.