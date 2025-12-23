'Dying' Buzz Aldrin, 95, 'Abandoned' by His Children in 'Horrific' Apartment as Moon Landing Legend's Health Fails, Friend Reveals

Article continues below advertisement

Buzz Aldrin is spending his final days alone and in declining health, according to a longtime friend who is desperate to fix the Apollo 11 legend’s living conditions. Steve Barber, who has known Aldrin since 2004, revealed during an exclusive interview with RadarOnline.com that the 95-year-old astronaut appears to have been "abandoned" by his family and rapidly deteriorating following the death of his wife, Anca Faur, earlier this year. During a recent visit, Barber said he was alarmed by what he described as Aldrin’s "horrific" living situation inside his Los Angeles apartment. A photo obtained by Radar shows the ailing space hero bedridden and receiving oxygen support.

Source: Radar Online/YouTube Buzz Aldrin's friend exposed the ailing astronaut's 'horrific' living conditions.

"He's literally just laying in a room by himself," Barber told the news outlet. "This is not the way that this man should be spending the last seconds of his life." According to Barber, Aldrin has no loved ones by his side and is cared for only by an on-call nurse as his health declines. "There's no family, there's nothing. It's about the saddest thing I've ever seen," Barber expressed. "This is not how the second man on the moon should leave the Earth for the last time. He's [part of] the first freaking crew to the moon. He could die today in that situation and that would just be horrific." Barber said Aldrin's condition worsened following Faur’s death at age 66 after a private battle with cancer. "He was so disheveled about Anca. He was so sad. He goes, 'Look, I'm just so sad. I miss her so much,'" Barber recalled. "And, for her credit, she took care of him the last 10 years. The reason he's still alive is because of her. She did a good job there. But she's gone. I just can't even imagine the sorrow and the pain that he's in right now. And there's no family. His family doesn't help him."

Buzz Aldrin 'Dying of a Broken Heart' After Wife Anca Faur's Death

Source: MEGA Buzz Aldrin's wife, Anca Faur, died on October 28 at age 66.

Barber warned that time may be running out for the former fighter pilot. "There's all kinds of pills and stuff that he's taking. He's almost 96. I'm assuming mostly everything is failing," he confessed. "The apartment is disgusting. I was just appalled." Barber noted he attempted to contact Aldrin’s son after witnessing what he felt was an emergent situation. "I called his son, and he's like 'look that’s the life he wanted to live. He can just stay there.' He wanted nothing to do with me, didn’t care about the situation and didn’t want to help,'" Barber claimed. The documentary filmmaker went on to discuss Aldrin's strained relationship with his three children — James, Janice and Andrew — alleging they have long been estranged. “He has children, but they do nothing, and they've never done anything. They sued him. They took away all of his money, a few years ago,” Barber mentioned of the 2018 legal dispute in which Andrew and Janice filed for guardianship. James was not involved.

Buzz Aldrin Is 'Living in His Own Filth'

Source: Radaronline.com Buzz Aldrin's longtime friend Steve Barber spoke out about his sad living situation.

Barber emphasized how the moon landing legend shouldn't have to spend his final days "living in his own filth." "It looks like a college kid's apartment. There's stuff stacked up everywhere. It's just not good," he detailed. "This guy should be in the nicest assisted living that's possible to mankind. He was on the first mission to another world. He's literally a national treasure. It's just not fair." In the 2018 legal battle, Aldrin denied claims that he was cognitively declining and countersued his children, alleging slander and financial misuse. "When they sued him seven years ago, when they shut him out of his bank account, I was just appalled. This is the guy that created you," Barber declared. Despite alleging that Aldrin’s children are "not kind people," Barber admitted the astronaut remains "very protective of them."

Buzz Aldrin's Health Is 'Deteriorating Ferociously'

Source: Radaronline.com Buzz Aldrin's pal Steve Barber claimed the space hero has been abandoned.

Feeling powerless, Barber said he and others close to Aldrin want to help but lack legal authority. "But I'm not family. I don't have power of attorney. I can't go in there and pick him up," Barber explained. "I've got a guy down in San Diego who's a multimillionaire that would send a limo and we would get him in a nice place today. He's a very dear friend and has been working with Buzz for 30 years. He too is concerned. I've got a circle of friends who have all known him. We're all concerned, but what can we do? We're not family." Barber believes Aldrin is "dying of a broken heart" following Faur's death on October 28, sharing: "He's so screwed up because his wife died. He's not well." Despite his frailty, Barber was glad Aldrin still recognized him during their visit. "He knew who I was and he said, 'I just miss Anca, I just miss her so bad.' His health has deteriorated pretty ferociously the past couple of years. When he hit 95 it really kind of fell, and then when she died [it got worse]," Barber spilled. "He sleeps until about three, four in the afternoon. They got him up. He was on a walker. But I was there an hour before he was able to get up and see me. His cognitive abilities that day were OK, but not great. But I would say he's not in any sort functional. He can't get up. He can't drive, he can't walk. He needs help."

Buzz Aldrin's Children Have 'Abandoned' Him

Source: MEGA Buzz Aldrin was the second person to ever walk on the moon in 1969.