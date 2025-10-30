or
What Was Buzz Aldrin's Wife Anca Faur's Cause of Death? Everything to Know So Far

The cause of death of Buzz Aldrin's wife, Anca Faur, has been revealed after her death on October 28 at the age of 66.

Oct. 30 2025, Published 7:51 a.m. ET

Buzz Aldrin's Wife Died at the Age of 66

Buzz Aldrin's wife, Anca Faur, died on October 28.

Anca Faur's cause of death has been made public following her death on October 28 at the age of 66.

A joint statement shared on Facebook by the Faur and Aldrin families announced the passing of Buzz Aldrin's wife, confirming she died peacefully "with her husband and her son, Vlad Ghenciu by her side."

"Mrs. Aldrin, an accomplished chemical engineer with a Ph.D. from the University of Pittsburgh, served as the treasurer for the California Hydrogen Business Council and as Executive Vice President of Buzz Aldrin Ventures LLC," the post added.

The statement also quoted the former astronaut as he paid a tribute to his late wife, whom he married in January 2023.

"I am so fortunate to have found and married the love of my life. She brought joy to everything we did together. I will miss her dearly," said Aldrin.

The message concluded, "Her family requests privacy in their time of mourning."

What Was Anca Faur's Cause of Death?

Anca Faur was 66 when she died.

While the cause of death was not initially disclosed, a close friend of Aldrin and Faur later confirmed she "valiantly" fought an aggressive cancer for "quite some time."

"Anca had a very rare kind of cancer," Bobby Charles, who attended the couple's 2023 nuptials, told People.

He added that Faur was "doing everything that could be done" prior to her death.

"I don't know that I've ever seen a more positive and courageous and loving effort to live and fight for more time," Charles shared. "Even if I was talking to her a month ago, I still would've been optimistic."

Charles also reflected on Aldrin and Faur's relationship, which began in May 2018 after their December 2017 meeting.

"Both of them were the kind of people that when they get presented with a problem that most people might cave to or worry couldn't be beaten, they look at things and they say, 'Okay, how do we beat it?' " he continued. "And, and they really did... but it's just some things you can't control."

Anca Faur's Death Has Been a 'Shock' to Buzz Aldrin

Anca Faur's health took a turn in the days leading up to her death.

According to Charles, Faur's death has been a shock to the 95-year-old aeronautical engineer.

"They had a very, very, very tight relationship," he said. "He's holding up...but this was tragic. And he loves her to the ends of the world. And I think it's something that nobody predicted so it's just difficult to manage."

Charles noted the couple connected intellectually in addition to having a "loving emotional connection."

"They were so devoted to each other. I can't tell you," he continued.

Inside Anca Faur's Final Days

Anca Faur was Buzz Aldrin's fourth wife.

Before her death, Faur had the chance to spend time with her husband and family.

"I think the things that needed to be said by everybody got said," Charles told People, noting, "But it's still tragic."

He added, "It was a beautiful love story."

