Buzz Aldrin's Wife Anca Faur Dies at Age 66 Nearly 3 Years After They Married

Photo of Buzz Aldrin and Anca Faur
Source: mega

Anca Faur was Buzz Alfrin's fourth wife.

Oct. 29 2025, Published 3:02 p.m. ET

Buzz Aldrin's wife, Anca Faur, has died at age 66.

The sad news was revealed on the astronaut's official Facebook page with a joint statement from their families.

"Dr. Anca Aldrin, wife of astronaut Buzz Aldrin, peacefully passed away last night with her husband and her son, Vlad Ghenciu by her side," the message read. "Mrs. Aldrin, an accomplished chemical engineer with a Ph.D. from the University of Pittsburgh, served as the treasurer for the California Hydrogen Business Council and as Executive Vice President of Buzz Aldrin Ventures LLC."

Photo of Buzz Aldrin's wife, Anca Faur, passed away at age 66.
Source: mega

Buzz Aldrin's wife, Anca Faur, passed away at age 66.

“I am so fortunate to have found and married the love of my life," her spouse, 95, added. "She brought joy to everything we did together. I will miss her dearly." The family also asked for privacy as they mourn their loss.

Faur studied organic chemistry technology at Politehnica University Timisoara in Romania and worked in her home country as a chemical engineer. She received her doctorate at the University of Pittsburgh.

Inside the Couple's Wedding

Photo of Buzz Aldrin and Anca Faur married in January 2023.
Source: @therealbuzz/x

Buzz Aldrin and Anca Faur married in January 2023.

According to a report, the duo first met in late December 2017 at a work event but didn't start dating until May 2018.

"When I met Anca I instantly recognized that here was a woman who is the whole Wizard of Oz package: Brains. Heart. Courage," he told an outlet. "There is something special about her and the way we connect so well."

Buzz Aldrin

Photo of The couple first met in 2017.
Source: @therealbuzz/x

The couple first met in 2017.

They went on to wed in January 2023, with the nuptials taking place in Los Angeles on Aldrin's 93rd birthday.

"On my 93rd birthday & the day I will also be honored by Living Legends of Aviation I am pleased to announce that my longtime love Dr. Anca Faur & I have tied the knot," the star wrote on social media at the time. "We were joined in holy matrimony in a small private ceremony in Los Angeles & are as excited as eloping teenagers."

Buzz Aldrin's Past Marriages

Photo of The astronaut has been married four times.
Source: mega

The astronaut has been married four times.

Faur was the Dancing With the Stars alum's fourth wife.

He was married to Joan Archer from 1954 to 1974, welcoming three kids during the relationship. He went on to tie the knot with Beverly Van Zile in 1975, but they were over by 1978.

Aldrin married for a third time in 1988 to Lois Driggs Cannon. The pair's split was finalized in 2012.

