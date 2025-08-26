Politics Hillary Clinton Labeled a 'Vindictive B----' by Buzz Patterson in Bitter Social Media Rant Exposing Her Alleged Behavior: 'Corrupt Beyond Words' Source: MEGA Buzz Patterson roasted Hillary Clinton and uncovered his past experiences with her in the White House. Carrie Berk Contact us by Email Aug. 26 2025, Published 6:10 p.m. ET

Buzz Patterson targeted Hillary Clinton in a scathing new social media post. The author, 69, dragged the past presidential candidate, 77, in an exposé on the politician and her family. Patterson was the Air Force Military Aide for Bill Clinton, lived in the White House and "was always in close proximity" to the former first couple.

Source: MEGA Hillary Clinton ran for president in 2016.

"Among the military who served in the White House and the professional White House staff, the Clinton administration was infamously known for its lack of professionalism and courtesy, though few ever spoke about it," Buzz wrote on X. "But when it came to rudeness, it was Hillary Clinton who was the most feared person in the administration. She set the tone. From the very first day in my assignment." He continued, "When I first arrived to work in the White House, my predecessor warned me. 'You can get away with pissing off Bill but if you make her mad, she’ll rip your heart out.' I heeded those words. I did make him mad a few times, but I never really pissed her off. I knew the ramifications. I learned very quickly that the administration’s day-to-day character, whether inside or outside of DC, depended solely on the presence or absence of Hillary. Her reputation preceded her. We used to say that when Hillary was gone, it was a frat party. When she was home, it was Schindler’s List."

Source: MEGA Buzz Patterson slammed Hillary Clinton on social media.

Hillary reportedly had a specific set of rules for senior staff who interacted with her and "didn’t want to be forced" to encounter them. "We were instructed that 'whenever Mrs. Clinton is moving through the halls, be as inconspicuous as possible.' She did not want to see 'staff' and be forced to 'interact' with anyone," Buzz explained. "No matter their position in the building. Many a time, I’d see mature, professional adults, working in the most important building in the world, scurrying into office doorways to escape Hillary’s line of sight. I’d hear whispering, 'She’s coming, she’s coming!' I could be walking down a West Wing hallway, midday, busier than h---, people doing the administration’s work whether in the press office, medical unit, wherever. She’d walk in and they’d scatter."

Source: MEGA Hillary Clinton reportedly mistreated her staff.

The author likened Hillary to a "Nazi schoolmarm" who prompted employees to hide as if they were "kids in trouble." "I wasn’t a kid, I was a professional officer and pilot. I said, 'I’m not doing that,'" Buzz quipped.

Source: MEGA Hillary Clinton previously tried to ban military uniforms in the White House.