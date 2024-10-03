BuzzRx: Is the Cost of Prescription Medication More Than You Can Bear? Do This to Find Relief

Use a Prescription Discount Program

Herfield’s first suggestion is to make use of a free prescription discount program. “BuzzRx is available for free to all households, regardless of income level, insurance coverage, or other factors,” he explains. “The card and app are accepted at over 60,000 pharmacies nationwide and can help you get instant savings of up to 80% off the retail price of a wide range of prescription drugs.”

Prescription discount programs such as BuzzRx are used at the pharmacy as an alternative to insurance. According to Herfield, while a prescription discount program is most beneficial for those without insurance, households with insurance coverage can benefit as well.

“Even when you have insurance, your prescriptions might not be covered by your insurer’s formulary, which would require you to pay out of pocket,” he explains. “Also, depending on your prescription’s copay tier, paying the discounted rate out of pocket could be cheaper than the insurance copay. By comparing discounted rates at your local pharmacies through our app or website, you can quickly figure out the most cost-effective option for accessing your prescriptions.”

BuzzRx estimates that, on average, customers who fill one prescription per month are able to save an average of $845 per year. Such savings can be especially important for individuals with chronic conditions such as diabetes, who tend to pay the most out of pocket for their medications.