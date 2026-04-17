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Caitlyn Jenner Blasted by The View's Ana Navarro for Turning to Donald Trump for Help Over Passport Gender Marker Error: 'Cry Me a River'

Split photo of Ana Navaro and Caitlyn Jenner
Source: mega

Ana Navarro made a jab at Caitlyn Jenner on social media.

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April 17 2026, Updated 4:55 p.m. ET

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Ana Navarro doesn't feel an ounce of sympathy for Caitlyn Jenner.

The Olympic athlete recently revealed she reached out to Donald Trump because she's having trouble traveling due to the gender marker on the transgender star's passport being changed back to male.

The View star called out Jenner's complaint given that she supports the president, who has promoted anti-LGBTQ+ policies.

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'Cry Me a F------ River'

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Photo of Ana Navarro doesn't feel bad about Caitlyn Jenner's passport issue since the latter voted for Donald Trump.
Source: mega

Ana Navarro doesn't feel bad about Caitlyn Jenner's passport issue since the latter voted for Donald Trump.

"Boo-hoo. Cry me a f------ river😭😭😭," Navarro, 54, captioned her upload on the ordeal.

Jenner transitioned from male to female in 2015.

Navarro's followers agreed with her stance, with one writing in the comments section, "You got EXACTLY what you voted for Cait!!"

"Supporting a movement that limits your own rights is a difficult contradiction to ignore. She had it coming 🙄," another person penned, while a third said, "This is really typical of many Trumpers! They don’t care until it affects them personally!😢."

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Inside Caitlyn Jenner's Passport Issue

Photo of Caitlyn Jenner revealed a new executive order messed up her passport.
Source: @tomilahrenisfearlesspodcast/youtube

Caitlyn Jenner revealed a new executive order messed up her passport.

Jenner, 76, shared her struggle on a recent episode of the “Tomi Lahren Is Fearless” podcast.

The reality star said she worked with lawyers to ensure all of her "documentation" was right on things like her passport, global entry and birth certificate.

Explaining what led to the error, Jenner said the POTUS, 79, signed an executive order "that all federal documents [have] to be your biological s-- at birth."

"Recently, I had my passport, I had to get it renewed," she continued. "I sent it back. It comes back with gender marker M. Screws everything up."

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The Olympian Asked the President for Help

Photo of Caitlyn Jenner hasn't heard back from Donald Trump after she reached out to him for assistance.
Source: mega

Caitlyn Jenner hasn't heard back from Donald Trump after she reached out to him for assistance.

"I'm trying to figure out at this point what to do," she shared. "For a lot of people, this is a huge issue."

Though the retired athlete filled out the proper forms requesting a correction, she also wrote the president a handwritten letter about the issue.

"I haven't heard from him," Jenner admitted. "He's kind of busy right now. My gender marker is not big on the issue. OK. So I get that, and I'm not blaming him whatsoever. I love the guy, and I love what he's doing."

Photo of The former reality star called the president 'an amazing, kind person.'
Source: mega

The former reality star called the president 'an amazing, kind person.'

Jenner emphasized she doesn't "blame President Trump" for the situation.

In fact, the parent-of-six went on to shower the POTUS with compliments.

"He's, I think, an amazing, kind person. And maybe the world doesn't see that all the time ... but I really appreciate the guy and what he's doing," she gushed. "And thank God at least we got somebody in there that's trying to save our country and the world."

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