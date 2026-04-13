'I Really Appreciate the Guy': Caitlyn Jenner Praises 'Amazing' and 'Kind' Donald Trump 

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Caitlyn Jenner heaped praise on President Donald Trump, calling him “amazing” and “kind” and expressing appreciation for the much-maligned commander in chief. In an interview on the far-right “Tomi Lahren Is Fearless” podcast, Jenner, 76, reaffirmed her belief in Trump's character, calling him an "amazing kind person" who is "trying to save America and the world." "He's, I think, an amazing, kind person. And maybe the world doesn't see that all the time ... but I really appreciate the guy and what he's doing. And thank God at least we got somebody in there that's trying to save our country and the world,” Jenner told the MAGA podcaster.

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💥NEW: Caitlyn Jenner on TRUMP🙏🇺🇸



"He's, I think, an amazing, kind person. And maybe the world doesn't see that all the time ... but I really appreciate the guy & what he's doing. And thank God at least we got somebody in there that's trying to save our country and the world." pic.twitter.com/44Ri5a736y — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) April 12, 2026 Source: @JasonJournoDC/X Caitlyn Jenner gushed over the president.

Jenner has consistently expressed her admiration for the 79-year-old POTUS, whom she has considered a "longtime friend." While her relationship with him has seen periods of public criticism — particularly regarding his administration's policies on transgender issues — she has recently returned to a stance of vocal, unwavering support. The Olympian also praised the recently ousted former DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, saying she’s a fan and describing her as "smart, intelligent, hardworking" and "a good person.” Drawing on her own experience with intense public scrutiny during her 2015 transition, Jenner is confident that Noem would "be doing just fine in the future" and advised her to have a good PR team and for her husband to avoid the spotlight.

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Source: MEGA Caitlyn Jenner also spoke about Kristi Noem's scandal.

Following Trump's re-election in 2024, Jenner described him as a "class act," "loyal," and "extraordinarily selfless." She has also referred to him as a "family friend" and a "great leader of the world." During her 2021 run for governor of California and throughout the 2024 campaign, she praised his role as a "disrupter" and lauded his efforts toward "bringing back common sense" to the White House. While she remains a trans woman, she has aligned with Trump on certain conservative social issues, stating Olympic divisions should be based on biology.

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Source: MEGA The star became a vocal critic after his administration reversed federal guidelines on transgender bathroom use.

Jenner initially supported Trump, believing he would be a champion for the LGBTQ community, famously using the restroom at Trump Tower to highlight his inclusive stance at the time. She became a vocal critic after his administration reversed federal guidelines on transgender bathroom use, later writing in an op-ed that she was "wrong" about his support for the community.

Source: MEGA Caitlyn Jenner transitioned in 2015.