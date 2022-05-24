Caitlyn Jenner Disses Kanye West While Praising Kim Kardashian's New Man Pete Davidson

Nevertheless, Kardashian and Davidson's relationship has been thriving, with her recently showing her new man support on his decision to walk away from SNL. Apart from sharing a collage of photos from Davidson's time on the show over the years to her Instagram Story, she appeared to take it one step further by getting a bedazzled "P" on one of her bright pink nails, as she debuted the look on her social media page.

Davidson's final show took place on Saturday, May 21, but his brunette babe wasn't able to be in attendance for the monumental moment because she was at sister Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's third wedding in Italy — where Jenner also appeared to be MIA. It's unclear where Jenner's relationship with her stepdaughters stand at this time nor whether she was invited to Kravis' nuptials.