Caitlyn Jenner Disses Kanye West While Praising Kim Kardashian's New Man Pete Davidson
Caitlyn Jenner is putting in her two cents on Kim Kardashian's old and new flames.
The retired Olympic athlete told "The Pivot Podcast" hosts the SKIMS founder didn't have the easiest time being married to Kanye West but that dating Pete Davidson has been a complete 180 for the reality star.
Jenner praised the Saturday Night Live alum for how he interacted with her famous stepdaughter when she, Davidson and Kardashian recently got together at one of their homes, per TMZ. While lamenting she got along great with the Donda performer — noting West was supportive throughout her transition — Jenner candidly said he was a complicated guy who was difficult for Kardashian to live with.
Going on to gush over Davidson once more, Jenner said he's good for The Kardashians star because she's faced her fair share of challenges with past relationships, seemingly referring to her failed marriage to West, 72-day marriage to Kris Humphries and sex tape scandal with ex Ray J.
After nearly seven years of marriage, Kardashian filed for divorce from the father of her children in February 2021. As the former couple's legal woes played out for several months, the reality star, 41, sparked a romance with the 28-year-old comedian.
Ever since the new flames began dating last November, West has made his stance on their publicized relationship clear, taking to Instagram to troll both his ex-wife and Davidson. From claiming Kardashian has kept their children from him to insisting he's "really concerned" The King of Staten Island actor will get the makeup mogul "hooked on drugs," West has made moving on for his ex anything but easy.
Nevertheless, Kardashian and Davidson's relationship has been thriving, with her recently showing her new man support on his decision to walk away from SNL. Apart from sharing a collage of photos from Davidson's time on the show over the years to her Instagram Story, she appeared to take it one step further by getting a bedazzled "P" on one of her bright pink nails, as she debuted the look on her social media page.
Davidson's final show took place on Saturday, May 21, but his brunette babe wasn't able to be in attendance for the monumental moment because she was at sister Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's third wedding in Italy — where Jenner also appeared to be MIA. It's unclear where Jenner's relationship with her stepdaughters stand at this time nor whether she was invited to Kravis' nuptials.