Caitlyn Jenner's Manager and Friend Sophia Hutchins Might Have Been 'Speeding' Ahead of Heartbreaking ATV Crash
Sophia Hutchins’ tragic death is currently being investigated by Sergeant Eduardo Saucedo of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department out of Malibu.
Hutchins, who was a close friend and manager to Caitlyn Jenner, died when her ATV plummeted 350 feet into a ravine, where she was pronounced dead.
Saucedo is now looking into details of the crash and what led up to it. According to the sergeant, Hutchins may have been speeding before her ATV ride took a turn for the worse.
Sophia Hutchins Tried to 'Maneuver' Around Vehicle
“It looks like she may have been speeding and rear-ended the other car, the other party, and then that caused her to veer to the right and go off the cliff,” Saucedo told a news outlet.
The official noted that the deceased, who was riding a 2013 Polaris utility vehicle when she likely tried to “maneuver” around the 2016 Mazda 6 that she collided with, did not have a relationship with the individuals in the car.
“It doesn’t seem like she was following them,” the sheriff suggested. “I think she just came up on them and then hit the car.”
Sophia Hutchins Was Driving Her ATV 'Too Fast'
Saucedo concluded his theory by elaborating on how Hutchins’ ATV made contact with the Mazda, which was carrying two women who were not injured.
“She was going too fast and just ended up clipping the rear end of that Mazda, causing her to veer off and go off the cliff there,” he shared.
Hutchins’ crash occurred on the morning of Wednesday, July 2, near Jenner’s home in Malibu. The former Olympic gold medalist was reportedly not with her manager at the time of the crash.
Caitlyn Jenner Visits Site of ATV Crash
Jenner did, however, visit the site of the accident during the investigation as she waited for more details of the 29-year-old’s death.
Hutchins and Jenner’s close friendship came to light in the 2015 docuseries I Am Cait. She eventually became the athlete’s business manager and would go on to negotiate Jenner’s contract with the reality TV show I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! as well as secure corporate speeches for her client.
Sophia Hutchins Denies Caitlyn Jenner Romance
In 2019, the year Hutchins graduated from Pepperdine University with a degree in finance and economics, she appeared on Good Morning Britain, where Piers Morgan drilled her with questions about her romantic feelings for Jenner.
Although Hutchins denied they were linked romantically, she told Morgan they “have a really special relationship.”
“I don’t think we need to be an item to have a really special relationship, so to speak,” she reiterated. “I am here for Caitlyn 1,000 percent, and Caitlyn’s here for me 1,000 percent.”
Hutchins added that she and Jenner “are partners in every sense of the word,” later noting that there was “no denying” how they would show up for each other “100 percent” when it came to family, personal relationships and work.