Caitlyn Jenner's Manager and Friend Sophia Hutchins Might Have Been 'Speeding' Ahead of Heartbreaking ATV Crash

Sophia Hutchins’ tragic death is currently being investigated by Sergeant Eduardo Saucedo of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department out of Malibu.

Hutchins, who was a close friend and manager to Caitlyn Jenner, died when her ATV plummeted 350 feet into a ravine, where she was pronounced dead.

Saucedo is now looking into details of the crash and what led up to it. According to the sergeant, Hutchins may have been speeding before her ATV ride took a turn for the worse.