Caitlyn Jenner's Friend and Manager Sophia Hutchins Dead at 29 After ATV Accident

Source: MEGA

Caitlyn Jenner's friend and manager Sophia Hutchins has died at 29 years old.

By:

July 4 2025, Published 8:45 a.m. ET

Caitlyn Jenner's close friend and manager Sophia Hutchins has died in an ATV accident, according to a news outlet.

Hutchins, who was 29 years old, was pronounced dead on Wednesday, July 2, in Malibu, Calif. The star was driving an ATV down a road near Jenner's Malibu home when she crashed into the bumper of a moving vehicle carrying two people. The ATV then fell down 350 feet into a ravine.

Both passengers in the other car were unaffected, the news outlet reported.

Source: MEGA

Sophia Hutchins was near Caitlyn Jenner's home when she passed away.

The duo got close in 2015 — after Jenner, 75, announced her transition. Hutchins appeared on multiple episodes of her E! reality series I Am Cait.

“We have so much in common; we see the world so similarly and we both are such a good match for each because we challenge each other,” Hutchins previously said during an interview with The Hidden Truth with Jim Breslo. “She challenges me in so many ways, has allowed me to grow in so many ways and I hope I challenge her to grow and I think because we share so many of the same passions and views, it’s just a great match, a great partnership.”

Source: MEGA

The pair were never romantic.

In 2021, rumors swirled the two were seeing one another, but Hutchins but a stop to that.

"I don't want controversy. I am just trying to live my life. Caitlyn is a parent to me. I have said that a million times. It is a parental, familial relationship. I feel so blessed and humbled to be a part of such an amazing family and that she treats me like a daughter," she told a news outlet at the time. "I feel blessed that we are able to work together."

"There's no hanky panky. I feel like I've been saying that for the past five years," she adds.

Source: MEGA

The blonde beauty said she met Caitlyn Jenner 'through our hairstylists.'

She also revealed they met "through our hairstylists."

"He was doing my hair one day and was like, 'I'm going to a photoshoot after this, something with Caitlyn and MAC. And Caitlyn would like to meet you,'" she said on Heather McDonald's podcast "Juicy Scoop."

Source: MEGA

Sophia Hutchins died at 29 years old.

"[I] went to the photoshoot. We kicked it off. I learned a lot about what was going on in Caitlyn's life and I felt it was a financial s--- show and so much money was being thrown everywhere. Nobody was running the show, her life. Kris [Jenner] was not doing it anymore since they were divorced and I felt like I could do a really good job," she continued.

