Caitlyn Jenner's Friend and Manager Sophia Hutchins Dead at 29 After ATV Accident

Caitlyn Jenner's close friend and manager Sophia Hutchins has died in an ATV accident, according to a news outlet.

Hutchins, who was 29 years old, was pronounced dead on Wednesday, July 2, in Malibu, Calif. The star was driving an ATV down a road near Jenner's Malibu home when she crashed into the bumper of a moving vehicle carrying two people. The ATV then fell down 350 feet into a ravine.

Both passengers in the other car were unaffected, the news outlet reported.