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California Leaders Call for ICE Investigations After Attack on Long Beach Man: 'Their Brutalization and Terror of Communities Is Not Acceptable'

Robert Garcia
Source: MEGA

Robert Garcia ripped ICE after the Long Beach incident.

Oct. 20 2026, Published 5:44 p.m. ET

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California officials are calling for serious investigations into ICE after an agent was filmed allegedly breaking a U.S. citizen's arm during a protest.

Rep. Robert Garcia of the House Oversight Committee and Senator Alex Padilla both condemned Immigration and Customs Enforcement after the incident with Ricardo Gonzalez.

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Source: @CSPAN / X

Robert Garcia condemned the attack.

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Garcia Rips ICE

Photo of Garcia said Democrats will investigate ICE if they take the House.
Source: MEGA

Garcia said Democrats will investigate ICE if they take the House.

"Donald Trump, Stephen Miller and what they have done to ICE and DHS through their brutalization and terror of communities is not acceptable to anyone in our state and in our greater city," Garcia told reporters in a fiery press conference on October 19.

"ICE & DHS are completely out of control," he continued. “In some cases they are killing people on the streets of American cities; they are kidnapping people who are here trying to do their jobs.”

He also vowed that House Democrats will investigate ICE should they take control of the House in the November midterms.

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Video Appears to Show ICE's Violent Arrest of Gonzalez

Photo of Video showed ICE's violent arrest.
Source: MEGA

Video showed ICE's violent arrest.

Video of the incident with Long Beach resident Gonzalez went viral in mid-October. In the clip, Gonzalez, on an e-bike, turns into a one-way street where an ICE vehicle is driving the wrong direction. He allegedly clipped the vehicle's side mirror, and the agents were then filmed slamming Gonzalez to the ground, kneeing him in the back and wrenching his arm backward.

"He was tased twice, pinned to the ground, and taken to the hospital for serious injuries,” Gonzalez's daughter wrote in an online fundraiser for his medical bills. “What ICE did was not right.”

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Garcia Threatens Investigations If Dems Take House

Photo of ICE protests have roiled through California.
Source: MEGA

ICE protests have roiled through California.

Garcia had condemned the attack on social media and demanded investigations into the incident.

“ICE agents brutally attacked and broke the arm of a North Long Beach resident and US citizen,” Rep. Garcia wrote on X in the immediate aftermath of the incident.

“The videos are horrific and should concern not just our community but the country. I’m proud of the neighbors who documented and stood up for the family being terrorized by ICE," he continued. "Donald Trump and his inhumane and illegal deportation machine must be stopped. Long Beach stands with our community and our immigrant families.”

Alex Padilla Chimes In

Photo of Senator Padilla has not called for ICE's abolition but has introduced legislation to combat its tactics.
Source: MEGA

Senator Padilla has not called for ICE's abolition but has introduced legislation to combat its tactics.

California Senator Padilla gave a similar statement.

"This is horrifying and UN-AMERICAN," he wrote. "No one should fear being violently attacked by their own government. This is not how professional law enforcement officers are trained to behave. ICE must be held accountable. No badge puts you above the law."

Padilla has not called for the abolition of ICE but has been highly critical of the agency. He has introduced legislation looking in to rein it in.

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