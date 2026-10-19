ICE Agents Allegedly Broke U.S. Citizen's Arm While Detaining Him in 'Brutal Attack' at California Protest

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ICE agents in California allegedly broke a U.S. citizen's arm as they detained him during a protest in Long Beach. Video of the incident showed Ricardo Gonzalez, a former city employee, getting slammed to the ground, kneed in the back and having his arm wrenched backward as he was detained by ICE agents in mid-October.

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ICE Violently Arrests U.S. Citizen

Source: MEGA ICE allegedly knocked the man off his e-bike.

Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson alleged that Gonzalez called emergency services for his injuries. "When the police arrived, we know that he was detained. He was on a curb. He was injured,” he said. Gonzalez's daughter said in an online fundraiser for his medical bills that her father was riding his e-bike when he was knocked over by an ICE agent and violently detained. "He was tased twice, pinned to the ground, and taken to the hospital for serious injuries,” she wrote. “What ICE did was not right.”

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Rep. Robert Garcia Weighs In

Source: MEGA Robert Garcia represents Gonzalez.

Rep. Robert Garcia, who represents Long Beach and serves on the House Judiciary Committee, called the incident a "brutal attack" on X. “ICE agents brutally attacked and broke the arm of a North Long Beach resident and US citizen,” he wrote. “The videos are horrific and should concern not just our community but the country. I’m proud of the neighbors who documented and stood up for the family being terrorized by ICE," he continued. "Donald Trump and his inhumane and illegal deportation machine must be stopped. Long Beach stands with our community and our immigrant families.”

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Long Beach Police Aided Man After ICE Attack

Source: MEGA ICE has killed or injured several Americans at protests.

Long Beach police were involved in ICE's alleged attack on Gonzalez, but said they were called to investigate a vandalism incident and were helping Gonzalez after his injuries. “One officer located a handcuffed male adult, being detained by ICE, who was bleeding,” the department said in a statement. “Officers transported the handcuffed injured man to a nearby fire station. There, LBPD personnel removed the handcuffs and LBFD personnel transported the man to the hospital for medical attention.” They noted the ICE agents who followed them to a secure parking lot “were subsequently directed to leave the station. They were later advised that if they wanted to file a vandalism report, they could contact the City of Long Beach Communications Center."

ICE-Related Injuries Are Increasing

Source: MEGA The incident comes just as J.D. Vance claimed ICE agents who err will be disciplined.