Soak Up the California Vibes: A Sunny Escape to 'The Sandbourne' Hotel Santa Monica
If Santa Monica isn’t already on your list of places to visit, it’s time to consider this vibrant California destination.
With stunning beaches, a lively atmosphere, and endless activities to enjoy, it’s the perfect spot for a sunny Californian getaway.
At the heart of it all is The Sandbourne Santa Monica, a recently reinvigorated and upgraded boutique hotel from The Autograph Collection that blends coastal charm with modern sophistication, offering the perfect retreat for travelers.
From the moment you step into Sandbourne Santa Monica, the attention to detail in its design becomes very clear.
The lobby’s calming, beach-inspired decor sets the tone for your stay, while the warm and welcoming staff ensures you feel instantly at home.
The hotel’s thoughtfully designed rooms are chic and tranquil, featuring soothing coastal hues, plush furnishings, and luxurious spa-like bathrooms. Each room boasts large windows that showcase breathtaking views, whether it’s the sparkling Pacific Ocean, Santa Monica’s famous pier, or the hotel’s lush, serene outdoor areas.
Whether you’re unwinding after a day of exploration or enjoying a lazy morning in bed, the rooms at The Sandbourne make it easy to relax in style.
Food lovers will find plenty to savor at Marelle, Sandbourne’s signature restaurant. With a menu inspired by fresh, seasonal ingredients, dining here is a true treat. Open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, Marelle offers a vibrant selection of dishes that highlight the best of California’s coastal cuisine.
Start your day with the crowd-pleasing Avocado Toast, topped with heirloom tomatoes, radish, and a perfectly poached egg, or indulge in their signature Buttermilk Pancakes with house-made citrus syrup. For lunch or dinner, explore elevated favorites like the Grilled Pacific Salmon served with quinoa tabbouleh or the flavorful Lobster Roll, brimming with fresh lobster on a buttery brioche bun.
Pair your meal with a handcrafted cocktail from their curated drinks menu—maybe the refreshing Coastal Mule or a locally sourced glass of wine—and you have the perfect recipe for a memorable dining experience.
The Lobby Bar is the hotel’s relaxed hub for evening entertainment. Sink into a cozy coach and enjoy the laid-back atmosphere with your favorite drink in hand. Choose from a wide selection of expertly mixed cocktails, craft beers, and wines, or sample a seasonal specialty.
With its chic indoor space and inviting outdoor terrace, the Lobby Bar is the ideal spot to unwind after a day of adventures. Add in the soothing ocean breeze and the golden hues of a California sunset, and you have the perfect end to a perfect day.
Sandbourne Santa Monica’s unbeatable location makes it easy to dive into everything this iconic beach town has to offer.
The famous Santa Monica Pier is just a short stroll away, offering fun attractions, stunning views, and plenty of photo opportunities. A walk along the bustling Third Street Promenade is perfect for shopping and sampling local eats, while the nearby Venice Beach Boardwalk adds an eclectic vibe to your visit.
For the active traveler, Sandbourne offers complimentary bikes and e-bikes, allowing you to cruise along the beachfront bike path with ease. Prefer a day on the sand? The hotel provides curated beach kits, complete with towels, chairs, and even sand toys, so you can fully embrace the California beach experience.
Back at the hotel, you can unwind in the serene outdoor spaces, including the lush courtyard and heated pool, which offer a peaceful escape from the city’s vibrant energy.
With its stylish accommodations, incredible dining, and prime location, Sandbourne Santa Monica has everything you need for an unforgettable stay. Whether you’re planning a weekend escape or a longer getaway, this boutique gem is your gateway to the best of Santa Monica.
Pack your bags, hit the coast, and let Sandbourne Santa Monica show you the true meaning of California dreaming.