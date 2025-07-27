Everything to Know About 'XO, Kitty' Season 3: Cast, Plot, Release Date and More
When Did Netflix Greenlight 'XO, Kitty' Season 3?
Love is in the air… again!
On February 14, Netflix made Valentine's Day sweeter when it renewed XO, Kitty for a third season.
"roses are red. violets are blue. there's a third season of xo kitty. in store for you!" the streamer captioned the video announcement on Instagram.
Showrunner Jessica O'Toole also expressed her excitement to return to Seoul and work with the cast and crew for another installment of the To All the Boys spinoff series.
"If you thought junior year at KISS brought the drama…just wait," she teased. "I know we left fans on a cliffhanger at the end of season two, but I can promise season three will be worth the wait, including our first summer episode — not to mention plenty of romance, friendship, adventure … and kissing. Lots of kissing."
Has 'XO, Kitty' Season 3 Finished Filming?
XO, Kitty finished production for the third season a little over five months after Netflix greenlit the series.
"put a bow on it because XO, KITTY: SEASON 3 filming has wrapped! 🎀" Netflix revealed in an Instagram post on July 17.
What Is 'XO, Kitty' Season 3 About?
The official synopsis for XO, Kitty Season 3 has not been released, but viewers can expect the next installment to continue the events from the previous season.
In Season 2, Kitty manages to renew her scholarship to continue her studies at KISS for her senior year. She also develops feelings for her ex-boyfriend's best friend and her longtime crush, Min Ho, hinting at a brand-new romance as the story unfolds.
Who Is in the Cast of 'XO, Kitty' Season 3?
Anna Cathcart is back as Kitty Song Covey for XO, Kitty Season 3!
"I'm just so excited to continue her story. I think she has so much growing to do always, and it's so fun to watch," Cathcart said of her titular character in an interview with The Wrap.
She added, "I think this is a very cheesy answer, but I hope Kitty always follows her heart and I know that she will because that's something she's almost too good at doing; she can't help herself but follow her heart and go wherever that leads her. I think that's something beautiful about her. So as long as she continues to do that, I'm going to be rooting for it and I'm going to be here for her."
Minyeong Choi (Dae), Gia Kim (Yuri), Sang Heon Lee (Min Ho), Anthony Keyvan (Q), Regan Aliyah (Juliana), Hojo Shin (Jiwon), Peter Thurnwald (Alex) and Joshua Lee (Jin) join her for another round of romance, comedy and drama!
Other cast members include Sasha Bhasin (Praveena), Michael K. Lee (Professor Lee), Philippe Lee (Mr. Moon), Jocelyn Shelfo (Madison), Han Bi Ryu (Eunice) and Sunny Oh (Mihee).
Hojo Shin, who plays Jiwon, is now a series regular.
Are There Any New Cast Members Joining the Third Season of 'XO, Kitty'?
In addition to the familiar faces, XO, Kitty Season 3 also welcomes three stars to the cast: Sule Thelwell (Marius), Soy Kim (Yisoo) and Christine Hwang (Gigi).
When Does 'XO, Kitty' Season 3 Premiere?
Although XO, Kitty Season 3 has wrapped filming, Netflix has yet to announce an official release date for the series.