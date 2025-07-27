Everything to Know About 'XO, Kitty' Season 3: Cast, Plot, Release Date and More

Love is in the air… again!

On February 14, Netflix made Valentine's Day sweeter when it renewed XO, Kitty for a third season.

"roses are red. violets are blue. there's a third season of xo kitty. in store for you!" the streamer captioned the video announcement on Instagram.

Showrunner Jessica O'Toole also expressed her excitement to return to Seoul and work with the cast and crew for another installment of the To All the Boys spinoff series.

"If you thought junior year at KISS brought the drama…just wait," she teased. "I know we left fans on a cliffhanger at the end of season two, but I can promise season three will be worth the wait, including our first summer episode — not to mention plenty of romance, friendship, adventure … and kissing. Lots of kissing."