Call Her Daddy's Alex Cooper Shows Off Body in Thong Bikini While Vacationing With Friends: Photos
Alex Cooper looked carefree and relaxed during a recent sun-soaked trip with pals to Mykonos, Greece.
On Monday, June 23, the "Call Her Daddy" podcast host uploaded multiple photos from her scenic vacation, where she was joined by colleague Hallie Batchelder, Graydon Cutler and Lauren Fishbein, as well as Cooper's husband, Matt Kaplan.
"Unwell abroad," she captioned the post, referring to her media company, the Unwell Network.
Alex Cooper Shows Off Her Bikini Body
The blonde beauty, 30, wore a few swimsuits in the photos, including a black string two-piece that featured a very cheeky bottom.
She also shared several snaps of the group sipping on cocktails, eating salads, dips and sushi, lounging at the beach and watching an episode of Love Island USA on an iPad.
In an Instagram Story from Sunday, June 22, Cooper wore another two-piece while on a lounge chair, though she added a see-through top and miniskirt when they headed to a restaurant for a meal.
Batchelder also shared pictures from the trip, captioning them, "best trip ever with my favorite muthfkas [sic]."
The Star Debuted the Documentary 'Call Her Alex' Earlier This Month
The excursion was surely much-needed for Cooper, who revealed for the very first time in her Hulu documentary, Call Her Alex, that she was sexually harassed by her former soccer coach, Boston University's Nancy Feldman.
Cooper alleged the situation began her sophomore year, as she felt Feldman developed a "fixation" with her.
"[It] was all based in her wanting to know who I was dating, her making comments about my body and her always wanting to be alone with me," she explained in the doc.
The Unwell Hydration founder revealed Feldman would also touch her thigh, comment on her legs and even ask about her s-- life.
Though Cooper "felt so deeply uncomfortable," she was afraid to report Feldman's behavior because she was attending "BU on a full-tuition scholarship," noting, "If I didn’t follow this woman's rules, I was gone."
After the star confided in her parents, they contacted lawyers, who told the family that the school would likely try to drag out the case for years.
Did Nancy Feldman Face Any Consequences?
Boston University's athletics staff reportedly didn't take any form of action when her parents submitted written documentation of Feldman's alleged behavior. Feldman never faced any consequences and retired from coaching in 2022.
The school responded to the claims made in the documentary by stating, "Boston University has a zero-tolerance policy for sexual harassment. We have a robust system of resources, support and staff dedicated to student wellbeing and a thorough reporting process through our Equal Opportunity Office. We encourage members of our community to report any concerns, and we remain committed to fostering a safe and secure campus environment for all."