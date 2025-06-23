10 of the Biggest Revelations From Alex Cooper's Hulu Docuseries 'Call Her Alex'

Alex Cooper spilled the beans in her two-part Hulu documentary series, Call Her Alex.

Out on June 10, Call Her Alex follows the famous podcaster, who is "at the top of her game signing one of the biggest deals in podcast history. This revealing two-part docuseries gives audiences a behind-the-scenes, intimate look at her journey and the defining moments that shaped her influential voice."

In the first episode, Cooper immediately laid bare the heartbreaking moments of her life before getting to where she is now, including being violently bullied when she was in middle school.

"I hated myself. All I wanted them to do was like me," she said, adding that the boys would physically and verbally bully her and make fun of her appearance.

At one point, a group of classmates reportedly slammed her to the floor until she briefly lost consciousness.

Cooper recalled, "I remember just trying to play it off like I'm OK, but I completely blacked out. It was just because of the color of my hair and the way I looked that it was physical retaliation."