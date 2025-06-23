10 of the Biggest Revelations From Alex Cooper's Hulu Docuseries 'Call Her Alex'
Alex Cooper Was Bullied in School
Alex Cooper spilled the beans in her two-part Hulu documentary series, Call Her Alex.
Out on June 10, Call Her Alex follows the famous podcaster, who is "at the top of her game signing one of the biggest deals in podcast history. This revealing two-part docuseries gives audiences a behind-the-scenes, intimate look at her journey and the defining moments that shaped her influential voice."
In the first episode, Cooper immediately laid bare the heartbreaking moments of her life before getting to where she is now, including being violently bullied when she was in middle school.
"I hated myself. All I wanted them to do was like me," she said, adding that the boys would physically and verbally bully her and make fun of her appearance.
At one point, a group of classmates reportedly slammed her to the floor until she briefly lost consciousness.
Cooper recalled, "I remember just trying to play it off like I'm OK, but I completely blacked out. It was just because of the color of my hair and the way I looked that it was physical retaliation."
Alex Cooper Accused Her Soccer Coach of Sexual Harassment
In the Hulu docuseries, the 30-year-old "Call Her Daddy" co-creator broke her silence on the alleged sexual harassment she suffered at the hands of her former soccer coach Nancy Feldman.
During her sophomore year of college at Boston University, she reportedly noticed Feldman "really starting to fixate on me, way more than any other teammate of mine, and it was confusing."
"[It] was all based in her wanting to know who I was dating, her making comments about my body and her always wanting to be alone with me," she continued.
Cooper shared further details about the alleged incidents, sharing how Feldman would comment on her legs and rest her hand on her thigh. On one occasion, her former coach reportedly asked if she had s-- the night before their private meeting.
"I felt so deeply uncomfortable," she added.
Alex Cooper Revealed What Happened Between Her and Sofia Franklyn
In 2018, Cooper and Sofia Franklyn launched "Call Her Daddy" and began co-hosting the podcast. After Franklyn's departure sparked rift rumors, the media mogul broke her silence about their relationship.
"When I was told, 'Your show is the most listened to show in the world for podcasting by women,' I'm like, 'Well that is probably the coolest statement ever,'" said Cooper. "But it became really difficult to enjoy the process."
Describing her dynamic with Franklyn, she noted, "It was the classic, 'You think you see something online and people genuinely believe you're like sisters, but our relationship was so awful.'"
While the podcast soared higher, their intentions reportedly differed, ultimately leading Franklyn to leave her job.
Her Unwell Tour Was Almost Canceled
Before Cooper kickstarted her Unwell Tour, she faced a major crisis that almost canceled her first-ever live show when her production manager, Jon Dindas, threatened to quit. Fortunately, she managed to save the day by directly communicating with him.
"It's very hard to say no to Alex Cooper," Dindas said in the docuseries.
How Alex Cooper's Parents Reacted to Her Podcast's Sexual Nature
Alex's parents, Bryan and Laurie Cooper, also appeared in the Hulu docuseries.
Although they have always supported their daughter in her career, they reportedly received distressing comments from people about the explicit content of Alex's podcast.
"You know, if I can be a little bold about my daughter, our town, it was turning things upside down. People were talking about it, like, 'How could she do this? She's a good kid. She was raised well,'" said Laurie.
Bryan added, "Even at some of these tour shows, they look at me and they're like, 'Are you ok with this?' They give me that look and I'm like, 'Yeah.'"
Alex Cooper's Father Inspired Her to Make Content
As a sports TV producer for more than three decades, Bryan raised Alex with a camera in her hand and exposed her to control rooms.
"I thought it was the most incredible, magical job," Alex divulged. "My dad would say go to camera A, go to camera B, let's roll B roll. I was enamored with that world… When you are seeing something or have a vision, film it."
How Alex Cooper's Film and TV Career Began
After studying film and television at Boston University, Alex moved to New York to pursue a career in the entertainment industry. In the years thereafter, she savored success with her own media company, the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, a three-year Spotify deal and more.
"She could have really used an Alex Cooper back when she was in middle school and high school, and she is now that voice to people who could be her," Alex's friend Lauren McMullen said.
…But Her Journey Was Not Easy
Before succeeding in the industry, Alex went through "really low moments of self-doubt" about launching the podcast. Her extended family was also not supportive of her content.
Alex later withstood everything, eventually becoming the second-highest-paid podcaster, only behind Joe Rogan.
Alex Cooper Shared How She Came Up With the Name of the Podcast
Call Her Alex included archival footage of Alex wearing a sweatshirt with the word "Daddy" on it. She bought it in college and was often asked why she had "daddy on [her] shirt." She would reply, "Because I am."
"We knew we needed a catchy name to get people's attention," she said, explaining the origin of the name "Call Her Daddy" podcast.
One of Alex Cooper's Friends Is Working as a Producer for Her Podcast
Lauren, one of Alex's childhood friends, plays a huge role on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast.
"I can't imagine doing it without her," Alex said of Lauren, who serves as her podcast's producer.
Meanwhile, Lauren shared, "It's like this crazy synergy that we have together. We'll just be bouncing off each other talking a mile a minute. It just feels so cozy. I think that's what translates, that it doesn't feel like this corporate sterile washed-down thing. It feels like people who actually really care about this."