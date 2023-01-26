Callmearj – The Storyteller Dominating YouTube And Patreon

YouTube has filled the pockets of many, even to the tune of millions of dollars. One of the main attractions is that anyone can become a star through this channel. Callmearj is a YouTube star who transformed his family story through wealth generated on this platform.

Callmearj is a British YouTuber who makes hand-drawn manga - written, illustrated, and voice-acted all by one man. The uniquely gifted YouTuber hails from a humble background in Ilford. His parents had accumulated a debt that amounted to £40,000. Callmearj was determined to bring poverty to an end in his family lineage. He, therefore, set out to study chemistry at Leicester University with the hope that it was going to make a significant turnaround for their family. After completing his studies, he began working at Direct Line Group, earning £30k a year. After two weeks, he discovered he needed to do more to help his parents.