Callmearj – The Storyteller Dominating YouTube And Patreon
YouTube has filled the pockets of many, even to the tune of millions of dollars. One of the main attractions is that anyone can become a star through this channel. Callmearj is a YouTube star who transformed his family story through wealth generated on this platform.
Callmearj is a British YouTuber who makes hand-drawn manga - written, illustrated, and voice-acted all by one man. The uniquely gifted YouTuber hails from a humble background in Ilford. His parents had accumulated a debt that amounted to £40,000. Callmearj was determined to bring poverty to an end in his family lineage. He, therefore, set out to study chemistry at Leicester University with the hope that it was going to make a significant turnaround for their family. After completing his studies, he began working at Direct Line Group, earning £30k a year. After two weeks, he discovered he needed to do more to help his parents.
Callmearj turned his focus to YouTube and used any extra time he got to make videos. He was fond of doodling sketches in his childhood; now, he uses the same approach in his videos. Still trying to figure out what was in store for him, he would work on these videos for long hours, at times finishing at 2 am. After a year and a half, he soon began earning as much from YouTube as he was from work, so he decided to quit. With the extra time to focus on YouTube, he could grow and pay off all his parent's debts exponentially.
To set himself apart from other content creators, Callmearj employs a revolutionary style of storytelling that is unique to him. He comes up with hand-drawn sketches on paper that illustrate a story that has a writer. The story is then edited into a video where the images move alongside the subtitled narration and voice acting. The result produces not only a digital version of a comic but also a comic that effectively emulates the style of a moving cartoon or anime.
Callmearj's top-rated comic videos have amassed a massive following on his YouTube channel. He has over 830K subscribers on the channel and averages a monthly income of £120,000 from YouTube, Patreon, and sponsorship earnings. He has risen to be one of the highest-earning Patreon creators in the world.
However, establishing his brand on YouTube hasn't been a walk in the park. He says the most significant hurdle he has dealt with is time management. He recalls his experience starting his channel and the conscious effort and sacrifice made to shuttle between studying for a master's degree in Chemistry at the university and kicking off his channel. Time continues to prove a worthy opponent, even as he had to juggle his 9 to 5 office job and grow his channel. It was a journey of sacrifice and commitment; looking at the reward, he believes the sacrifice was worth it.
Callmearj shares his story to encourage people that it is possible to create a career out of any passion, even the most obscure one. He wants people to know they can make a truly exceptionally lucrative business from anything they want to and watch it slowly thrive. Most importantly, Callmearj wants his audience to understand that limitation is of the mind, and there are no actual limits out there in the internet age.
Callmearj envisions the channel growing to millions of followers and having not only put out numerous more hand-drawn stories but also taught a sizable number of budding artists how to draw. He hopes to achieve this through his manga online drawing academy. His goal is to have certain things in place before he is 30.