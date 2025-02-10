Cameron Diaz Didn't Feel 'Safe' on Movie Sets Before the #MeToo Movement, Admits It 'Wasn't Just the Higher-Ups' Who Acted Inappropriately
While Cameron Diaz was one of the biggest box office stars before taking a 10-year hiatus, she admitted that behind closed doors, she had many uncomfortable experiences on set.
The actress discussed her past on Netflix's "Skip Intro" podcast with Krista Smith a few weeks after her and Jamie Foxx's Back in Action movie debuted, which marked her first film in a decade.
"The industry is so different. I mean, I definitely have to say that the #MeToo movement changed everything," the mom-of-two, 52, explained of filming nowadays. "It's palpable. You walk onto the set and it is different."
"It wasn't just the higher-ups, you know what I mean? There was always just like that one guy, you know, on set that you were always going, 'Oh God, here he comes again,'" Diaz spilled, likely referring to how movie executives like Harvey Weinstein, 72, are now in jail for rape and sexual assault.
The blonde beauty noted that with some individuals, you can "be forceful and put up the boundaries," but for others, "you can't give them the time of day. But it has changed. It's not the same."
"I've never in my entire career had HR come in prior to a movie and talk about what is appropriate and inappropriate behavior and a hotline, which Netflix has, to call anonymously to report any issues that you might be feeling," she revealed. "I was like, 'Wow, that is amazing.'"
"The level of security and safety you feel as a woman now on set is — I had never felt that before this film," she raved of shooting her latest flick. "We're on a more level playing field than we've ever been on, and it feels different. And that's a really important thing. That's truly a powerful thing."
While the Charlie's Angels alum didn't identify anyone by name, her costar Lucy Liu, 56, previously admitted she had an issue with Bill Murray's behavior when they filmed the hit 2000 flick.
"I really didn’t think about it," she shared in an interview of why she confronted the actor, 74, after he allegedly hurled "inexcusable and unacceptable" insults at her.
"I would’ve done that in any situation. I think when I sense something is not right, I am going to protect myself," the actress spilled. "It’s an innate thing to do if you feel there’s injustice, and I always feel that way."
Liu said "it would have been a much easier road" for her if she was quiet.
"But because I’ve never been that person, we had to find a way. There has never been an easy road, for me and for [other Asian American actors] – I really think it’s a group effort," she added. "I would never take credit. My career has not been paved by myself."