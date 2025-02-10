Cameron Diaz Didn't Feel 'Safe' on Movie Sets Before the #MeToo Movement, Admits It 'Wasn't Just the Higher-Ups' Who Acted Inappropriately

"The industry is so different. I mean, I definitely have to say that the #MeToo movement changed everything," the mom-of-two, 52, explained of filming nowadays. "It's palpable. You walk onto the set and it is different."

"It wasn't just the higher-ups, you know what I mean? There was always just like that one guy, you know, on set that you were always going, 'Oh God, here he comes again,'" Diaz spilled, likely referring to how movie executives like Harvey Weinstein, 72, are now in jail for rape and sexual assault.