Lucy Liu 'Didn't Think' When Confronting Bill Murray on 'Charlie's Angels' Set Over His 'Inexcusable' Insults: I Was 'Going to Protect Myself'
Lucy Liu didn't hesitate when calling out Bill Murray's insulting remarks on set of the 2000 film Charlie's Angels.
In a new interview, the famed actress, 56, revealed why she felt the need to confront Murray, 74, after initially opening up about the conflict during an appearance on the Los Angeles Times' "Asian Enough" podcast in 2021.
"I really didn’t think about it," Liu admitted of her decision to speak up for herself roughly 25 years ago. "I would’ve done that in any situation. I think when I sense something is not right, I am going to protect myself. It’s an innate thing to do if you feel there’s injustice, and I always feel that way."
Explaining how she isn't someone who sits back and lets Hollywood people walk all over her, Liu noted: "If I was, it would have been a much easier road. But because I’ve never been that person, we had to find a way. There has never been an easy road, for me and for [other Asian-American actors] – I really think it’s a group effort. I would never take credit. My career has not been paved by myself."
Aside from her issue with Murray, Liu was mostly able to avoid problematic situations while rising to fame in the 1990s because she was "aware that some situations were not safe" and chose "not to get involved in that."
"I think having that sense of self saved me from a lot of probably bad situations of either being taken advantage of, or what people would think is quid pro quo. … Everyone has an instinct, and I don’t know that everyone listens to it, but that’s one thing that I’ve always been able to channel and connect with," she reflected.
Back in 2021, Liu first revealed her experience with Murray, admitting: "I won’t get into the specifics, but it kept going on and on. I was, like, 'Wow, he seems like he’s looking straight at me.' I couldn’t believe that [the comments] could be towards me, because what do I have to do with anything majorly important at that time? I literally do the look around my shoulder thing, like, who is he talking to behind me? I say, 'I’m so sorry. Are you talking to me?' And clearly he was, because then it started to become a one-on-one communication."
"Some of the language was inexcusable and unacceptable, and I was not going to just sit there and take it," she declared at the time. "So, yes, I stood up for myself, and I don’t regret it. Because no matter how low on the totem pole you may be or wherever you came from, there’s no need to condescend or to put other people down. And I would not stand down, and nor should I have."
