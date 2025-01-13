Lucy Liu 'Didn't Think' When Confronting Bill Murray on 'Charlie's Angels' Set Over His 'Inexcusable' Insults: I Was 'Going to Protect Myself'

Back in 2021, Liu first revealed her experience with Murray, admitting: "I won’t get into the specifics, but it kept going on and on. I was, like, 'Wow, he seems like he’s looking straight at me.' I couldn’t believe that [the comments] could be towards me, because what do I have to do with anything majorly important at that time? I literally do the look around my shoulder thing, like, who is he talking to behind me? I say, 'I’m so sorry. Are you talking to me?' And clearly he was, because then it started to become a one-on-one communication."

"Some of the language was inexcusable and unacceptable, and I was not going to just sit there and take it," she declared at the time. "So, yes, I stood up for myself, and I don’t regret it. Because no matter how low on the totem pole you may be or wherever you came from, there’s no need to condescend or to put other people down. And I would not stand down, and nor should I have."

The Guardian spoke to Liu about the incident.