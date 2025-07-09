Camila Cabello Strips Down to Underwear at Ruisrock Music Festival in Finland: Photos
Camila Cabello is feeling herself this summer.
The “Shameless” singer stripped down to her underwear in a post commemorating her recent performance at Finland’s Ruisrock festival via Instagram on Tuesday, July 8.
Camila Cabello Strips Down to Black Underwear
“might as well say, 'meet me at @ruisrock' 😊✨💌🥹,” she captioned the cheeky photos. “love youuuuu.”
In the photos, Cabello confidently rocked a black bikini bottom paired with a strapless white tank as she practiced dance moves backstage. The carousel also featured behind-the-scenes glimpses from her recent high-energy performance, including a sultry clip of her singing directly to the crowd.
Camila Cabello's Summer Heats Up
Cabello has had quite the summer as her romance with billionaire boyfriend, Henry Junior Chalhoub, continues to heat up.
Chalhoub — whose family founded Dubai-based luxury fashion distribution company Chalhoub Group, which works with several LVMH-owned brands — and Cabello reportedly first crossed paths in November 2024 at an Elie Saab after-party in Saudi Arabia.
Only two months later, the pair were spotted packing on the PDA while on a romantic trip to St. Bartz.
Camila Cabello Is Known For Her Relationship With Shawn Mendes
The former Fifth Harmony star has been linked to A-listers like Austin Mahone, Austin Kevitch and most famously, Shawn Mendes, though she tends to keep her love life very private.
“I get why people are interested in my love life, but I don’t want to give people that piece of me because it is the most important part,” she explained in a March 2017 interview with Latina magazine. “Here’s my dream life: I want to make songs and have incredible experiences with people. I don’t want to be locked up in a hotel room and just do press and red carpets. That’s not the kind of life I want to live.”
Camila Cabello Admits She's a 'Hopeless Romantic'
Still, Cabello’s never hidden the fact that she’s a “hopeless romantic,” continuing to share glimpses of her life, even if she’s often misunderstood.
“Social media’s weird because people can get too caught up in it,” she said. “I understand though, because I was a fangirl. Love is the most important thing to me in the world. I’m such a hopeless romantic. I’m reading Love in the Time of Cholera. It’s like ‘I am Florentina!’ When I fall in love with someone I would do anything for them. It’s probably because I’m Latin. I’m so passionate, and I grew up listening to boleros and love songs.”