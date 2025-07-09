Camila Cabello Strips Down to Underwear at Ruisrock Music Festival in Finland: Photos

Camila Cabello is feeling herself this summer, as she stripped down to her underwear in a post commemorating her recent performance at Finland’s Ruisrock festival.

The “Shameless” singer stripped down to her underwear in a post commemorating her recent performance at Finland’s Ruisrock festival via Instagram on Tuesday, July 8.

Camila Cabello stripped down to her underwear in new photos.

“might as well say, 'meet me at @ruisrock' 😊✨💌🥹,” she captioned the cheeky photos. “love youuuuu.”

In the photos, Cabello confidently rocked a black bikini bottom paired with a strapless white tank as she practiced dance moves backstage. The carousel also featured behind-the-scenes glimpses from her recent high-energy performance, including a sultry clip of her singing directly to the crowd.