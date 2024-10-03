or
'Annoyed' Shawn Mendes Goes on Twitter Spree to Address Rumors About His Love Triangle With Exes Camila Cabello and Sabrina Carpenter

Composite photo of Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello and Sabrina Carpenter.
Source: MEGA

Sabrina Carpenter's songs 'Taste' and 'Coincidence' are rumored to be* about Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello.

By:

Oct. 3 2024, Published 11:18 a.m. ET

Shawn Mendes is over all the drama!

Following months of chatter about the “Stitches” singer’s alleged love triangle with exes Sabrina Carpenter and Camila Cabello, the 26-year-old has broken his silence.

shawn mendes rumors love triangle camila cabello sabrina carpenter
Source: MEGA

Shawn Mendes went on the 'On Purpose with Jay Shetty' podcast and noted his relationship with ex Camila Cabello is 'confusing and hard.'

Mendes has been in hot water recently because of Carpenter’s August release of her album Short n’ Sweet, which includes tracks such as “Taste” and “Coincidence,” which are rumored to be about the “Señorita” musicians.

After a clip from Mendes’ recent appearance on the "On Purpose with Jay Shetty" podcast went viral, he took time to address all the speculation about his prior romances.

“I think Camila and I have just done the best job at preserving our private little fire of love for each other. Because no matter how strong mentally you are, when there are millions of people commenting on it, it's so hard not to be affected by it… This is real love, and it’s confusing and hard. I'm just lucky. She is an amazing human being,” Mendes said in footage from the episode.

In response, one fan wrote, “They don’t play about each other,” to which Mendes replied, “No, we don’t.”

shawn mendes rumors love triangle camila cabello sabrina carpenter
Source: MEGA

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes dated from 2019-2021 and then reconnected in 2023 before calling it quits again.

In addition to his cheeky tweet, he posted another message, asking, “Okay, I’m here let’s talk, what’re you guys feeling ??”

Someone then asked, “I feel like you need to clarify what you meant with your last tweet just so the general public and Camila’s fandom don’t take your words and make them into something you might not have intended, does that make sense?”

Mendes, who dated Cabello from 2019 to 2021 before the couple reconnected for a short stint in 2023, then shared his feelings about the situation.

“Here we go I can do that. I guess, to be honest, it came from a place of being a little annoyed with all the projection over the last few months about us. I’m usually pretty good at just watching all the ‘noise’ go by, but lately, it’s been kinda bugging me feeling human, I guess,” he admitted.

shawn mendes rumors love triangle camila cabello sabrina carpenter
Source: MEGA

Sabrina Carpenter reportedly dated Shawn Mendes in early 2023 before he got back together with Camila Cabello.

MORE ON:
Shawn Mendes

Following Mendes and Cabello’s first split, he was briefly spotted out with Carpenter in early 2023, but a few months later, he was back with Cabello.

The former Magcon boy continued: “And yeah, part of me knows quoting a tweet and saying that is gonna start a little spin up, and I guess, to be honest, part of me just wanted to address it and actually have a real honest relationship with you guys about how it feels from my side. I also would love to know how it feels for you.”

After Mendes’ tweeting spree, fans expressed their support for him.

“This is so vulnerable and honest for you to say. Thank you for trusting us!! We just feel like we don’t want any drama coming in your way because we’re always going to be ride or die and defend you all the way. I bet tabloids and general public won’t even read these two last,” one person penned, to which Mendes replied, “Truth.”

shawn mendes rumors love triangle camila cabello sabrina carpenter
Source: MEGA

Shawn Mendes said he was 'annoyed' by 'all the projection over the last few months about' him and Camila Cabello.

Another individual noted that they would rather hear about Mendes’ projects rather than the drama surrounding him.

“TBH, I think most of us who really care about you are more focused on the music and you feeling happy again,” they said.

Mendes then wrote, “I think you’re right. & that means so much to me. My human just gets caught up in the drama sometimes.”

