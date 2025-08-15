Summer Ready! Camila Mendes' Hottest Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Stunning and Sun-Kissed!

Source: @camimendes/Instagram Camila Mendes frequently shares hot photos on Instagram.

Camila Mendes looked brighter than the sun when she flaunted her sun-kissed skin and fit midriff in a triangle bikini top and a low-rise skirt in a July photoset. She completed the look with brown-toned sunglasses. "always and forever a honey mustard girl," she captioned the post.

She Showed Off Her Fit Physique

Source: @camimendes/Instagram She currently has over 23 million followers on the platform.

In a mirror selfie posted in April, the Riverdale alum lifted her striped pajama shirt to share a clear view of her toned tummy. She wrote in the caption, "serving up selfies over a fresh bed of puzzles and a side of my ongoing la croix addiction." Mendes — who struggled with an eating disorder — previously opened up about her body issues, admitting she was insecure about her belly. "I'm extremely insecure about my belly: the belly fat, the little roll that sits over your jeans," she shared while at Shape's Body Shop event in June 2018. "I'm so insecure about it and in a fitting, I'm always trying to avoid anything that exposes my belly, and I'm trying to overcome that, but baby steps, you know?"

Iconic!

Source: @camimendes/Instagram Camila Mendes made her acting debut on 'Riverdale.'

In August 2024, Mendes paraded her curves in a daring leopard-print two-piece bikini. The bandeau-style top featured a prominent gold ring at the center, while the bikini bottom offered minimal coverage.

Bath Time

Source: @camimendes/Instagram She won the Choice Scene Stealer for her role on 'Riverdale.'

"sometimes all you need is a clean slate 🫧," The New Romantic actress shared in the caption of a March 2024 selfie, which showed her enjoying a bubble bath.

Thirst Trap!

Source: @camimendes/Instagram Camila Mendes previously dated Charles Melton.

Mendes seemingly ditched her top and let her fluffy dog cover her bare upper body in a January 2024 mirror selfie. "a long new york minute," she wrote.

Beach Getaway

Source: @camimendes/Instagram Camila Mendes and Charles Melton had an on-again, off-again relationship.

While vacationing in Capri, Italy, in August 2023, the Do Revenge actress playfully stuck out her tongue while lounging near the ocean. During the outing, she sported a teeny black bikini and large hoop earrings. "sorry can't talk, lost at sea 😕," she captioned the upload.

More Bikini Pics!

Source: @camimendes/Instagram She has starred in more films and series after appearing on the CW series.

"hi I'm camila mendes and I'm auditioning for the role of girl on vacation," Mendes cheekily captioned the post. In the August 2021 update, she put her bikini on full display in a two-piece swimsuit. She also let her black hair cascade down her back as she captured the hot shot.

Close-Up

Source: @camimendes/Instagram She admitted to feeling insecure about her body.