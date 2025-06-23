Camilla Araujo Attends Coveted Milan Fashion Week Palm Angels Alongside Vogue Executive

Camilla Araujo made a striking appearance at the highly anticipated Palm Angels event during Milan Fashion Week, delivering bold style choices and mingling with industry icons.

Araujo, who has now become a fixture on the European fashion circuit, stepped out in a head-turning ensemble by Dsquared2 at the label’s exclusive after-party.

The brown and denim mini dress, featuring a fitted silhouette and paired with black lace-up boots, highlighted Araujo’s signature blend of edgy and chic.

The look drew much attention from onlookers and photographers as she posed confidently on arrival.