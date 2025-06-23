or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Exclusives > Model (Profession)
OK LogoEXCLUSIVE

Camilla Araujo Attends Coveted Milan Fashion Week Palm Angels Alongside Vogue Executive

Camilla Araujo has wowed at Milan Fashion Week 2025.
Source: Instagram/@realcamillaara

Camilla Araujo has wowed at Milan Fashion Week 2025.

By:

June 23 2025, Published 11:30 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Camilla Araujo made a striking appearance at the highly anticipated Palm Angels event during Milan Fashion Week, delivering bold style choices and mingling with industry icons.

Araujo, who has now become a fixture on the European fashion circuit, stepped out in a head-turning ensemble by Dsquared2 at the label’s exclusive after-party.

The brown and denim mini dress, featuring a fitted silhouette and paired with black lace-up boots, highlighted Araujo’s signature blend of edgy and chic.

The look drew much attention from onlookers and photographers as she posed confidently on arrival.

Article continues below advertisement
Camilla Araujo stunned in a Dsquared2 outfit to their Milan Fashion Week official after party.
Source: Instagram/@realcamillaara

Camilla Araujo stunned in a Dsquared2 outfit to their Milan Fashion Week official after party.

Article continues below advertisement

Earlier in the day, Araujo was spotted in a sharp pinstripe suit designed by Sami Miro, which she wore to the PDF Channel show.

The tailored blazer and wide-leg pants exuded power dressing with a modern twist. Araujo complemented the outfit with dramatic smoky eye makeup and statement hoop earrings, cementing her status as a style risk-taker.

The evening’s highlight came as Araujo was seen alongside fashion legend Anna Dello Russo at the PDF Channel event.

Dello Russo, previously head of Vogue Italia and currently at the helm of Vogue Japan, was dressed in an oversized blush feathered coat and black pumps.

Article continues below advertisement
Araujo served up hot looks next to fashion legend and Vogue editor Anna Dello Russo at the PDF Channel event.
Source: Instagram/@realcamillaara

Araujo served up hot looks next to fashion legend and Vogue editor Anna Dello Russo at the PDF Channel event.

Article continues below advertisement

The pair’s interaction drew the attention of many attendees, with guests and photographers capturing the moment of camaraderie between the emerging star and the veteran editor.

The Palm Angels event, known for its star-studded guest list and avant-garde fashion, was one of the most talked-about parties of Milan Fashion Week.

Industry insiders praised Araújo’s style evolution, noting how her choices reflect both current trends and individual flair.

MORE ON:
Model (Profession)

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
Araujo caught quite the amount of attention with both paparazzi and fans colliding.
Source: Instagram/@realcamillaara

Araujo caught quite the amount of attention with both paparazzi and fans colliding.

Article continues below advertisement

Araujo’s appearances this week signal her growing influence on the global fashion stage, as she continues to collaborate with leading designers and make a splash at major fashion events.

Milan Fashion Week runs through Wednesday, with more shows and exclusive parties expected to draw top talent and tastemakers from around the world.

Article continues below advertisement
Araujo was joinned by longtime friends Julia Filippo and McKinley Richardson.
Source: Instagram/@realcamillaara

Araujo was joinned by longtime friends Julia Filippo and McKinley Richardson.

Araújo was joined by fellow Bop House member Julia Filippo and influencer McKinley Richardson, both of whom also turned heads in daring looks, Filippo in a sparkling silver bralette and embellished trousers, and Richardson in a black leather crop top with jeweled denim.

The trio’s coordinated entrance was met with excitement online, with fans flooding social media posts with praise.

“10/10!!! ur so hot,” one fan wrote on Instagram.

Another penned: “LITERAL PERFECTION.”

“These looks and the makeup,” a third wrote.

A fourth posted: "Camillllaaaaaa bless your parents girl for real."

The images, shared on Araújo’s Instagram, quickly racked up tens of thousands of likes.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.