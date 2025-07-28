EXCLUSIVE Camilla Araujo and Julia Filippo Support Rolly Romero at Fists of Fury Event: Photos Source: Courtesy of JOSEPH CECIL Camilla Araujo and Julia Filippo were front and center at the Fists of Fury fight event in Miami. OK! Staff July 28 2025, Published 2:20 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Camilla Araujo and Julia Filippo were front and center at the Fists of Fury fight event in Miami, showing their support for Rolly Romero just as Ryan Garcia broke his silence on their highly criticized May matchup. The influencer duo was spotted ringside at the Miami Hard Rock alongside boxers Teofimo Lopez and Milton Lacroix, throwing their support behind Romero. Wearing an off-shoulder corset top and oversized cargo jeans, Araujo stepped into the ring to pose with yellow Fist of Fury wrist wraps, striking a fighter’s pose while cameras flashed. Filippo, dressed in sleek black, sat ringside, cheering next to a crew of creators such as: McKinley Richardson, Celina Smith and Andie Elle. But the biggest shock of the night came from outside the arena.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Courtesy of JOSEPH CECIL Camilla Araujo has thrown her support behind lightweight champion Rolly Romero.

Article continues below advertisement

Garcia, 25, took to social media this week to offer a stunning confession about his lackluster performance against Romero back in May. “That wasn’t me in the ring,” Garcia wrote. “I didn’t care, I didn’t promote it, I didn’t even show up mentally. That was an imposter.” Romero handed Garcia a decisive loss, dropping him in round two and cruising to a win that many critics saw as more surrender than strategy. Garcia now claims he didn’t train at all for the fight. “I was off balance, I got dropped, but it was wack,” he added. “Nobody even watched it. The arena was dead.” “He looked like someone who didn’t want to be there,” said boxing analyst Teddy Atlas. “You can lose, but you can’t quit. That’s what fans don’t forgive.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Courtesy of JOSEPH CECIL Camilla Araujo pictured next to Rolly Romero.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Romero has yet to directly respond to Garcia’s comments, but his relaxed appearance and interactions with fans on fight night spoke volumes. Meanwhile, ESPN’s Mark Kriegel questioned whether Garcia’s career has shifted from sport to spectacle. “His career feels more like a storyline than a boxing legacy,” Kriegel said. “Rolly and Milton are two of the sweetest people you will ever meet. I couldn’t have found a better way to spend my Friday night with my girlies,” Araujo exclusively told OK!.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Courtesy of JOSEPH CECIL Camilla Araujo and Julia Filippo pictured with internet stars, McKinley Richardson, Celina Smith and Andie Elle.

Article continues below advertisement

Reacting to the Garcia comments, she noted, “Ryan is a SUPER nice guy, but it’s team Rolly for me.” For now, the spotlight belongs to Romero — and his growing crew of high-profile supporters, including Araujo and Filippo, who are proving that fight nights aren't just for fighters.