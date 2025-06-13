Camilla Araujo Offers Bonnie Blue $2 Million to Stop 'Insane' PR Stunts
Camilla Araujo is putting her money where her mouth is.
Araujo made headlines this week after publicly offering fellow OnlyFans star Bonnie Blue $2 million to end her over-the-top s--- stunts, if she agrees to appear on Araujo’s podcast and announce the decision.
“I will personally send Bonnie Blue 2 million dollars if she comes on my podcast and officially puts an end to her insane s-- stunts,” Araujo wrote on X.
- 'She Has Made a Mockery of All of Us': Sophie Rain Calls Out OnlyFans Creator Bonnie Blue for Her 'Shock Value Stunts'
- OnlyFans' Bonnie Blue's Shocking Confession: Star Claims She Broke World Record by Having S-- With Over 1,000 Men in 12 Hours
- Lily Phillips Shuts Down Rumors She and Fellow OnlyFans Creator Bonnie Blue Are Feuding: 'We're Both Enjoying Our Job'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The post quickly sparked widespread attention, with fans and critics weighing in. The offer comes in the wake of growing backlash against Blue, who is known for her attempt to sleep with over 1,000 men in a single day — a move that grabbed headlines but raised eyebrows, even within the creator community.
In an exclusive statement to OK!, Araujo explained her reasoning: “I don’t hate Bonnie…I just hate what she’s doing to the platform. We worked hard to make OnlyFans a space for empowerment. Now she’s turning it into a parody.”
Araujo says the offer is genuine and not just a publicity stunt. “I offered her the $2 million because I’m serious about raising the bar,” she said. “This isn’t personal. I just want to protect what we’ve all built.”
So far, Blue has not responded publicly to the offer. The viral post has triggered thousands of comments online, with reactions ranging from supportive to skeptical. Some called it a bold move; others questioned whether it crosses a line.
Still, Araujo is standing firm. “If she has even one ounce of long-game thinking in her,” she told OK!, “she’ll take the deal and make history in a different way.”