Camilla Araujo Offers Bonnie Blue $2 Million to Stop 'Insane' PR Stunts

“I will personally send Bonnie Blue 2 million dollars if she comes on my podcast and officially puts an end to her insane s-- stunts,” Araujo wrote on X.

Araujo made headlines this week after publicly offering fellow OnlyFans star Bonnie Blue $2 million to end her over-the-top s--- stunts , if she agrees to appear on Araujo’s podcast and announce the decision.

I will personally send Bonnie Blue 2 million dollars if she comes on my podcast and officially puts an end to her insane sex stunts. https://t.co/mAKvuOTXA1

In an exclusive statement to OK!, Araujo explained her reasoning: “I don’t hate Bonnie…I just hate what she’s doing to the platform. We worked hard to make OnlyFans a space for empowerment. Now she’s turning it into a parody.”

The post quickly sparked widespread attention, with fans and critics weighing in. The offer comes in the wake of growing backlash against Blue, who is known for her attempt to sleep with over 1,000 men in a single day — a move that grabbed headlines but raised eyebrows, even within the creator community.

Araujo says the offer is genuine and not just a publicity stunt. “I offered her the $2 million because I’m serious about raising the bar,” she said. “This isn’t personal. I just want to protect what we’ve all built.”

So far, Blue has not responded publicly to the offer. The viral post has triggered thousands of comments online, with reactions ranging from supportive to skeptical. Some called it a bold move; others questioned whether it crosses a line.

Still, Araujo is standing firm. “If she has even one ounce of long-game thinking in her,” she told OK!, “she’ll take the deal and make history in a different way.”