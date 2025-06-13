or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Exclusives > Bonnie Blue
OK LogoEXCLUSIVE

Camilla Araujo Offers Bonnie Blue $2 Million to Stop 'Insane' PR Stunts

Photo of Camilla Araujo.
Source: Ruthless Media

Camilla Araujo offered Bonnie Blue $2 million to stop her 'insane' PR stunts.

By:

June 13 2025, Published 1:31 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Camilla Araujo is putting her money where her mouth is.

Araujo made headlines this week after publicly offering fellow OnlyFans star Bonnie Blue $2 million to end her over-the-top s--- stunts, if she agrees to appear on Araujo’s podcast and announce the decision.

“I will personally send Bonnie Blue 2 million dollars if she comes on my podcast and officially puts an end to her insane s-- stunts,” Araujo wrote on X.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement
camilla araujo offers bonnie blue million to stop insane pr stunts
Source: Ruthless Media
MORE ON:
Bonnie Blue

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The post quickly sparked widespread attention, with fans and critics weighing in. The offer comes in the wake of growing backlash against Blue, who is known for her attempt to sleep with over 1,000 men in a single day — a move that grabbed headlines but raised eyebrows, even within the creator community.

In an exclusive statement to OK!, Araujo explained her reasoning: “I don’t hate Bonnie…I just hate what she’s doing to the platform. We worked hard to make OnlyFans a space for empowerment. Now she’s turning it into a parody.”

Araujo says the offer is genuine and not just a publicity stunt. “I offered her the $2 million because I’m serious about raising the bar,” she said. “This isn’t personal. I just want to protect what we’ve all built.”

So far, Blue has not responded publicly to the offer. The viral post has triggered thousands of comments online, with reactions ranging from supportive to skeptical. Some called it a bold move; others questioned whether it crosses a line.

Still, Araujo is standing firm. “If she has even one ounce of long-game thinking in her,” she told OK!, “she’ll take the deal and make history in a different way.”

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.