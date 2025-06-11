Bonnie Blue Backlash: OnlyFans Creator Says She's 'Traumatized' After Working With Her in Viral Stunt
Bonnie Blue’s wild stunts are sparking serious backlash — especially from one of her own collaborators.
Julia Filippo, a 22-year-old OnlyFans creator, is opening up about how teaming up with Blue during one of her viral “challenges” left her mentally shaken. The now-infamous event, which happened last month, was part of what Blue dubbed “the biggest g--- b--- in history.”
During a candid chat with fellow creator Camilla Araujo, Filippo admitted she is now in treatment to process the experience. At one point, she asked Araujo if she regretted not coming with her to the shoot.
She answered, “You’re in therapy for a reason because what you saw traumatized you. So I’m glad I got to spare my soul and mind of that.”
One of the now-viral videos posted by Blue on TikTok shows her lip-syncing to the line, “I think you know what is about to go,” as she sat beside Filippo on a bed.
Filipo kept her cool — but the energy shifted fast as a group of buff men wearing blue face masks started to surround her.
Then, Blue — whose real name is Tia Billinger — gave Filipo a push, causing her to fall on the bed, as the masked men close in.
"Julia… let Bonnie Blue show you how to take care of a man #bonnieblue #bophouse #juliafilippo #fyp," Blue wrote in the caption.
The whole scene was tied to Blue’s outrageous “1,057 men in 12 hours” marathon, which she claimed to have completed earlier this year. The stunt went viral worldwide.
“Over 1,000 men in a day!” she bragged in a January 12 post. “Thank you to all the barely legal, barely breathing & the husbands.”
Afterward, Blue shared the physical aftermath, saying, “Just feels like I've had a heavy day in the bedroom, which is exactly what I've had. I think if it had continued how it did for the first sort of three, four hours, I would have struggled.”
Now, her high-risk content has officially caught up to her.
As OK! reported, Blue’s OnlyFans account was permanently removed this week after violating the platform’s policies. The loss is major, as she was reportedly making around $800,000 a month before the ban.
“Bonnie has taken things way too far,” a source spilled to The Sun, referencing a recent stunt that showed her tied up in a glass box. “She was making tens of thousands a month via OnlyFans and now that’s gone.”
An OnlyFans spokesperson confirmed the platform took action.
“Extreme ‘challenge’ content is not available on OnlyFans and is not permitted under our Acceptable Use Policy and Terms of Service. Any breach of our Terms of Service results in content or account deactivation,” they said in a statement.
Blue, however, isn’t slowing down. On a recent episode of "The Kat Baker Show" podcast, she teased her next outrageous idea, “Bonnie Blue’s petting zoo,” scheduled for June 15.
The controversial concept involves her being naked and tied up inside a glass box in a house that’s "open to the public," where men could come in and do whatever they want.
Her new goal? To sleep with 2,000 men inside the box.