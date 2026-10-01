Campbell 'Pookie' Puckett Says Life With 2 Kids Is 'Crazy in the Best Way Possible': 'It's Been So Special'

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Campbell "Pookie" Puckett, who is married to Jeff Puckett, is embracing every moment after welcoming her second child, Georgia "Georgie" Blue Puckett, on July 1. "It’s been crazy in the best way possible. Going from zero to one came so naturally, but going from one to two, everybody has to be hands-on and do whatever they can to help. You really have to delegate more, which is a little difficult for me because I want to be everywhere all the time, and you can’t be," the TikTok star exclusively tells OK! while discussing her partnership with WonderFold x Porsche Stroller Wagon. "You definitely have to divide and conquer at times, but I think it’s so important to have those moments together as a family of four." She adds, "But it’s been so special. Paloma is the best big sister. She helps me feed Georgie, burp her, read stories with her and play baby dolls. Their bond is going to be incredible to watch over the next several years."

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Source: @CAMPBELLHUNTPUCKETT/INSTAGRAM The star welcomed her second child in July.

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Fortunately, Paloma, who was born in November 2025, has already stepped up to the plate as a big sister. "She’s always been very motherly. It’s crazy how young girls can already have that motherly instinct, and Paloma definitely has that. I think she almost sees Georgie as her real-life baby doll. I haven’t really seen jealousy. She might want to be around me more and seems a little more attached to me, but in the best way possible. She’s not really jealous of Georgie. She just wants to be involved in everything and be at the center of everything. I think she has FOMO and doesn’t want to miss out on anything," she dishes.

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The pair, who became known as the Pookie couple after their outfit of the day videos went viral, still manage to adhere to their Friday date night rule to connect and spend time together. "That’s our thing. If we don’t do Friday night, we do another night. We make sure we have at least one date night. That is so important. It’s important to prioritize your spouse and your bond. Put it on the books: date night once a week without the kids. Love on each other and build each other up. It’s so important," she declares.

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Source: Courtesy of imageSPACE / @imagespacephoto The duo try to do date night every Friday.

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Since Pookie's life can be slightly chaotic, she relies on WonderFold x Porsche Stroller Wagon to get her through any situation.

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"Porsche is such an iconic brand, and I think their collaboration with WonderFold fits together so seamlessly. They’re both amazing brands, and I think they really understand their customers in a special way. You don’t have to sacrifice the elevated, fashion-forward pieces that might already be part of your lifestyle. They’ve put together this wagon that I’ve experienced firsthand, and it has every element you could possibly want as a mom and more. I don’t know how they came up with it so seamlessly, but I cannot wait to travel with it and use it around the neighborhood. It’s already making my life easier as a mom without having to sacrifice luxury or a beautiful aesthetic," she explains.

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Source: Courtesy of imageSPACE / @imagespacephoto Pookie said going from one to two kids is 'crazy' but 'special.'

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She adds, "WonderFold in general has done an incredible job with its wagons and the fact that you really can go hands-free. You have space for up to four children, which is incredible, plus a ton of extra storage. There’s a cup holder, and the lights on the stroller are so cool. It almost seems surreal seeing the Porsche aesthetic and branding on this WonderFold wagon. It has lights and the Porsche logo, so it’s very elevated and luxurious. You shouldn’t have to choose between function and style. It really has both. Being a mom on the go, I think it’s incredible to have everything in one place and be able to go hands-free while also having something reliable, seamless, functional and stylish."

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Since Pookie "knew" she wanted to have more children, the first electric stroller wagon fits all of her needs. "I always envisioned myself walking around with a wagon. I know that sounds crazy, but you think about all the beach trips, road trips or even just trips around the neighborhood with your children. That was on my vision board. I remember seeing photos of moms with WonderFold wagons, so when I found out they had a collaboration with Porsche, it seemed like the perfect fit for me. You don’t have to choose between function and style. You really can have it all, and they did such an incredible job," she says.

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Source: Courtesy of imageSPACE / @imagespacephoto The couple loves their WonderFold by Porsche wagon.

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"The WonderFold by Porsche wagon is perfect for that because you can take time out of your day to go for a walk, get everybody loaded into the wagon and bring snacks. Mom and Dad can have a drink, and you can just walk around the neighborhood and have that bonding moment. I think that can get pushed to the wayside, so coming back to that and really making an effort — even scheduling it — is so important. Those moments together as a family really bring everyone together. It’s also so cute. We can strap Georgie into her car seat, and Paloma can sit next to her. I can even fit in it with Paloma. It fits up to four people. We can all have a snack and a drink and walk around the neighborhood. It’s the perfect time now that it’s finally not 90 degrees outside. By the time we go out, hopefully it’s closer to 70 and we’re not all sweating," she continues.