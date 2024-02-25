TikTok Couple Campbell and Jett Puckett React to 'Pookie' Trend After Sylvester Stallone and Other Stars Recreate Their Viral Videos
When they first started posting videos about their relationship, Campbell and Jett Puckett had no idea their content would soon be recreated by Hollywood's hottest stars like Sylvester Stallone, Kelsea Ballerini, Zach Bryan, Brianna "Chickenfry" LaPaglia, Alix Earle, Braxton Berrios and more.
The TikTok couple, better known as "Pookie and Jett," recently went viral after fans fell in love with the brunette beauty's iconic nickname and the footage the southern husband and wife share with their hundreds of thousands of followers.
As for how the name "Pookie" came to light, Jett exclusively admits to OK! he "can't remember" a specific time when he started referring to his wife by the sweet pet name.
"I think I wanted a nickname," Campbell recalls, as Jett says he "somehow came up with Pookie" and it's "always been Pookie" ever since.
The spouses' love story began roughly nine years ago, when Jett "was in business school and law school in Philadelphia" and Campbell "was a flight attendant."
"I was 25, she was 23. We met at a wine bar in Philadelphia," Jett details. "I just walked up to the prettiest girl at the wine bar [and] started talking to her. It was a classic love at first sight. We were inseparable, really, from that moment forward. I bought the engagement ring six months later."
Campbell confesses, "We moved really fast, but I think we both knew what it was really early on. We moved in together after a few months. We really are each other's best friend. We love being together, as cliché as that sounds. We love doing everything together."
Aside from opening up about their marriage, the Pucketts exclusively reflected on their brief time in the spotlight so far since going viral on TikTok earlier this year.
"It has been wild," Campbell admits. "It's so surreal because I'm like, 'I think you have the wrong girl.'"
Watching celebrities mimic their content has also "been really flattering," she shares, as she remains in near disbelief "that those people took the time to recreate one of our videos."
"I love that they've involved their [significant others]. Sylvester Stallone did one recently with his wife [Jennifer Flavin]. It's crazy to me that they even thought about doing it," Campbell adds.
Jett notes: "I think it really reaffirms what we're doing, because we're trying to build love and put positivity out into the world and that's what's resonating with people."
Calling Jett "the ultimate hype man," Campbell insists she doesn't mind how much social media users love her man.
"We are so confident in our relationship," she says, to which Jett agrees.
"We're still in love in every way and so we don't feel threatened by anyone," he declares.