TikTok Couple Campbell and Jett Puckett React to 'Pookie' Trend After Sylvester Stallone and Other Stars Recreate Their Viral Videos

The spouses' love story began roughly nine years ago, when Jett "was in business school and law school in Philadelphia" and Campbell "was a flight attendant."

"I was 25, she was 23. We met at a wine bar in Philadelphia," Jett details. "I just walked up to the prettiest girl at the wine bar [and] started talking to her. It was a classic love at first sight. We were inseparable, really, from that moment forward. I bought the engagement ring six months later."

Campbell confesses, "We moved really fast, but I think we both knew what it was really early on. We moved in together after a few months. We really are each other's best friend. We love being together, as cliché as that sounds. We love doing everything together."