Campbell Ultrafiltration+ Wants to Bring Clean Water to Every Home with Inline Under-Sink Filtration System
Do all American households have access to clean tap water? Quite simply, no.
Blockbuster movies like Dark Waters, Erin Brockovich, and Semper Fi: Always Faithful highlighted the dangers of contaminated water on a national scale in a way that only Hollywood can. Water crises in Flint, Michigan, and Jackson, Mississippi helped bring awareness to water supply issues in the United States. And lawsuits over water contamination at U.S. military bases, such as those related to Camp Lejeune, further exposed the health consequences of exposure to impure water.
The media’s attention to these issues brought a sense of urgency for safe drinking water in American households during those crises, but many consumers tend to forget and have moved on quickly. Unfortunately, most Americans are not educated about water quality and/or remain unaware of how to filter tap water effectively.
Perfluoroalkyl and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) are often referred to as “forever chemicals,” and they are found in the blood of 95 percent of Americans, according to a study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, using data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES). These two chemicals are so difficult to disintegrate that they are called forever chemicals. And guess what? They are found in 45 percent of the tap water in the United States, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
PFAS is also known to cause several health risks, such as cancer, liver damage, and immune system dysfunction.
Campbell Ultrafiltration+ understands how harmful PFAS chemicals in the nation’s water supply are, which is why they have developed a water filtration system that can break down PFAS chemicals. The company aims to make PFAS-free water accessible to households in all 50 states. Their latest product, the Inline Under Sink Filtration System, is designed and manufactured in the United States to reduce PFAS levels in drinking water to just 20 parts per trillion. The Under Sink system satisfies the Environmental Protection Agency’s standards and has third-party certification from the International Association of Plumbing and Mechanical Officials (IAPMO) under NSF/ANSI 42, 53, and 372 guidelines. This certification places the Under Sink system among today's most effective and reliable filtration products.
The Inline Under Sink system is enhanced by MicronGuard™ technology. This nanotechnology-enhanced filtration system removes microscopic contaminants without compromising flow rate and pressure.
Small Yet Powerful
The Inline Under Sink Filtration System appears small (just 6” x 2”) but built into it is a powerful water purification capability. Not only does it effectively reduce PFAS levels, but the product has been tested and proven to filter out 99 percent of bacteria, viruses, cysts, and heavy metals by 95 percent. Bulky reverse osmosis systems often waste significant amounts of water and reintroduce concentrated PFAS into the environment, but Campbell’s system is designed to do the opposite of that.
It removes contaminants but, at the same time, does not deplete minerals like calcium and magnesium that are essential to water. Perfect for use under sinks in apartments and homes, refrigerators, ice makers, RVs, and boats, the Inline Under Sink filter can be easily installed by anyone without the skills of a handyman. An added benefit is that it does not require electricity or additional faucet modifications. One filter can provide clean, life-giving water flowing straight from the kitchen tap for up to six or seven months for a two-person household.
A Sustainable and Eco-Friendly Filtration Product
Campbell is committed to environmental safety and responsibility, and all its products reflect that commitment. The Inline Under Sink system has been designed to be minimally harmful to the environment. The product's technology makes sure that contaminants do not spill over during cycles of filter change and provides consumers with an eco-friendly way to filter the water flowing through their taps.
Backed by Legacy
Campbell Ultrafiltration+ has a long-standing tradition of water system innovation through its parent company, Baker Manufacturing. Founded in 1873, Baker Manufacturing has played a crucial role in shaping water infrastructure in the U.S., surviving the Great Depression, and supporting the Department of Defense during World War II. The company changed the groundwater industry permanently with its design and patent of the first pitless water well, eliminating the need for above-ground water tanks and revolutionizing water access. In 2008 Baker Manufacturing acquired Campbell Manufacturing, further strengthening its position in the water filtration industry. By 2020, as PFAS contamination became a pressing public concern, Campbell Ultrafiltration+ intensified its focus on tackling this issue head-on. The company achieved its first IAPMO certification in 2023 for PFAS reduction and was recertified at an even higher standard in 2024.
Clean Water Today and Tomorrow
With PFAS contamination continuing to be a public health issue, Campbell Ultrafiltration+ is committed to bringing safer, cleaner water to homes in all 50 states. The Inline Under Sink Filtration System is more than just a product—it aims to be a step toward a future where every household has access to the purest water right from their taps.
[To learn more about the Campbell Ultrafiltration+ Inline Under Sink System and how to protect your household from PFAS, visit campbellultrafiltration.com.]