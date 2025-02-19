Campbell Ultrafiltration+ Wants to Bring Clean Water to Every Home with Inline Under-Sink Filtration System

Do all American households have access to clean tap water? Quite simply, no.

Blockbuster movies like Dark Waters, Erin Brockovich, and Semper Fi: Always Faithful highlighted the dangers of contaminated water on a national scale in a way that only Hollywood can. Water crises in Flint, Michigan, and Jackson, Mississippi helped bring awareness to water supply issues in the United States. And lawsuits over water contamination at U.S. military bases, such as those related to Camp Lejeune, further exposed the health consequences of exposure to impure water.

The media’s attention to these issues brought a sense of urgency for safe drinking water in American households during those crises, but many consumers tend to forget and have moved on quickly. Unfortunately, most Americans are not educated about water quality and/or remain unaware of how to filter tap water effectively.