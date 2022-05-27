Can CBD Tame Tobacco Cravings?– New Studies On How CBD May Affect Cigarette Addiction

While these CBD products may look similar to nicotine-containing items, they are full of cannabinoid-rich hemp rather than tobacco. Interestingly, many smokers believe using CBD hemp instead of tobacco will provide them with a “healthy” way to combat their cravings. Recent surveys suggest that 24 percent of Americans who use CBD do so to help get rid of their smoking habit. Even more impressive, over 40 percent of former smokers now use CBD instead of tobacco products.

However, just because people claim CBD helps with nicotine addiction doesn’t mean it’s genuinely effective…right? Is CBD just a “crutch” to get off of cigarettes, or does it positively affect nicotine cravings?