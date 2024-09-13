Home > News NEWS Can I Get Pregnant After Liposuction? Source: Maycklinik

This article is for informational purposes only and does not substitute for professional medical advice. If you are seeking medical advice, diagnosis or treatment, please consult a medical professional or healthcare provider.

Article continues below advertisement

It is true to say that both pregnancy and plastic surgery change the shape of the body, but for different reasons. Although both plastic surgery and pregnancy are transformative procedures, it is very important not to forget to keep them separate from each other. In this article, we have examined the effects of pregnancy on liposuction for you.

What is Liposuction? Liposuction is a type of cosmetic surgery. It is obvious that it shapes the body by reducing fat in specific body regions, such as the arms, neck, buttocks, thighs, abdomen, and so on. Why is There a Need for a Liposuction Procedure? The procedure known as liposuction helps to shape and reshape the body by removing excess fat deposits from certain areas of the body. However, this is not a weight loss method. It also does not remove cellulite or stretch marks. Neither stretch marks nor cellulite are removed by it. People who have plans to have liposuction should have certain characteristics. These include good health, stable weight, normal skin elasticity, and no comorbid conditions such as diabetes and hypertension. Is Pregnancy Possible After Liposuction? In short, pregnancy can occur after liposuction. These are two different processes that are not related to each other. The body of a person who has liposuction while pregnant will change in the same way after liposuction, regardless of the procedure. The outcomes of a liposuction operation are relatively permanent, and they are recovered when the body returns to its prepregnancy weight after childbirth. What a liposuction cannot alter is skin texture. Therefore, skin changes that occur during pregnancy, such as stretch marks, cellulite, and so on, will remain even after the pregnancy weight gain has gone. It is generally accepted that cosmetic surgery, such as liposuction, is better postponed until after you have decided not to have children.

Article continues below advertisement

How Does Pregnancy Affect the Outcomes of Liposuction? Pregnancy has a variety of effects on liposuction results. Most of these effects are reversible after childbirth, though some remain and require further intervention. These include: Excess Fat And Weight Gain In order to alter the form of the body, liposuction involves removing fat cells from specific areas. With the fat being removed, the skin's natural flexibility allows it to take on the new shape. The outcome is irreversible and unaffected by weight increase or weight gain during a typical pregnancy. The body returns to the liposuctioned shape after the pregnancy ends. Stretch Marks And Cellulite Stretch marks and cellulite occur on the skin. A liposuction can not treat skin texture changes either before or after pregnancy. Pregnancy-induced skin texture will require separate intervention to be removed. Skin Laxity As is often known, pregnancy reduces the natural elasticity and firmness of the skin. This effect is very prominent around the abdominal area and breasts. Loss of skin elasticity increases with every consecutive pregnancy. It will compromise the results of a liposuction procedure by altering the body shape. Abdominal Muscles During pregnancy, the uterus grows to fit the developing fetus. The abdominal muscles are further strained as a result, especially the Rectus Abdominis, which runs parallel to the midline. Diastasis recti is the word used to describe the weakening, gapping, and bulging of the rectus muscles. The condition may show symptoms in the third trimester or even the postpartum period. Diastasis recti will alter the outcome of liposuction permanently unless treated promptly.

Article continues below advertisement

When is the Best Time to Undergo Liposuction? If you are interested in liposuction, the best way to go about it is by coming to Mayclinik and getting information from experienced and professional staff. Certified cosmetic surgeons will perform a thorough examination and discuss with you the pros and cons of your case in detail. Most healthcare professionals advise seeking cosmetic surgery after the carrying period is over and you are no longer planning for further pregnancies. This is because cosmetic surgery and pregnancy inevitably affect each other.

What Is the Average Cost of Liposuction? Cosmetic surgery may not be covered by insurance in your country, and therefore liposuction may be expensive. In a medical tourism country like Turkey, liposuction is more affordable. Depending on the cosmetic surgery package, physician preference, other facilities, and cosmetic clinic, the average cost of Mayclinik liposuction in Turkey may change.