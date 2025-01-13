Can the Chiefs Do It Again?

Millions of Americans are extremely excited about the pinnacle of American sports, the Super Bowl. Whether that’s the game, the Puppy Bowl, or commercials, there’s something to please every football fan across America.

And that’s before you even consider the influence of Kendrick Lamar, who’s poised to headline the 2025 Halftime Show. All eyes are on the 2023 and 2024 champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, as they attempt to make history with a third consecutive victory.

However, while the Chiefs have earned their spot as favorites, they aren't the only team focused on the prize. Several powerhouse clubs are looking to threaten their dominance.

Find out with this preview the chances of the Chiefs hoisting the coveted Lombardi Trophy for the third time in a row. You’ll also learn about other strong contenders and the current odds-on favorites to win the Super Bowl.