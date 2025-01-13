Can the Chiefs Do It Again?
Millions of Americans are extremely excited about the pinnacle of American sports, the Super Bowl. Whether that’s the game, the Puppy Bowl, or commercials, there’s something to please every football fan across America.
And that’s before you even consider the influence of Kendrick Lamar, who’s poised to headline the 2025 Halftime Show. All eyes are on the 2023 and 2024 champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, as they attempt to make history with a third consecutive victory.
However, while the Chiefs have earned their spot as favorites, they aren't the only team focused on the prize. Several powerhouse clubs are looking to threaten their dominance.
Find out with this preview the chances of the Chiefs hoisting the coveted Lombardi Trophy for the third time in a row. You’ll also learn about other strong contenders and the current odds-on favorites to win the Super Bowl.
Will the Chiefs make NFL history?
The Kansas City Chiefs stand to make NFL history by pursuing a third consecutive Super Bowl victory. No team has achieved this feat in the 58-year history of the Super Bowl.
According to the latest Super Bowl odds, Kansas City is among the favorites with +350 odds. Their stellar 15-2 regular-season record and home-field advantage bolster their chances.
The Chiefs entered the playoffs as the AFC’s top seed, earning them a first-round bye and a clear shot at the championship.
Head coach Andy Reid rested just about everyone in Week 18, which led to a crushing defeat to the Denver Broncos. But most importantly, Patrick Mahomes, Chris Jones, Travis Kelce, and many other stars got another week to recuperate going into the postseason.
With Mahomes at the helm, the Chiefs’ offense remains one of the most explosive in the league. His ability to turn broken plays into big gains, coupled with a dynamic receiving corps, makes the Chiefs a perennial threat.
The return of receiver Hollywood Brown and the development of rookie wideout Xavier Worthy also contribute to the gains. All-Pro guard Joe Thuney's outstanding play at left tackle has the Chiefs' offense looking exactly as they anticipated all season.
But can they pull off the elusive three-peat? It all depends on how the other 14 contenders will play.
Who else has a shot at the Super Bowl?
The Chiefs may be highly favored on the moneyline. But they’re not the only team with a strong case for glory.
Check out these most recent Super Bowl odds via DraftKings Sportsbook shortly after Week 18:
●Detroit Lions: +280
●Kansas City Chiefs: +350
●Baltimore Ravens: +600
●Buffalo Bills: +650
●Philadelphia Eagles: +700
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Detroit Lions
The Lions are no longer underdogs, having returned with a furious vengeance for the 2024 season. They’ve blown out rivals and established themselves as worthy contenders in the conference for the majority of the year.
After an impressive 31-9 win over the Vikings in Week 18, Detroit is a clear favorite to win the Super Bowl. The win moved them to +280 from +400, clinching the No. 1 seed in the NFC.
And with a 15-2 record that matches the Chiefs, Detroit’s well-rounded team is poised for deep postseason runs.
Jared Goff's MVP-level performance positions them to win the Lombardi Trophy for the first time in their 93-year history.
Jahmyr Gibbs is quickly developing into the league’s best running back. This development, coupled with the speedy rise of Jameson Williams, makes Detroit a significant obstacle in the Chiefs' path to a three-peat.
Also, expect to see an intense and aggressive defense that reflects the attitude of head coach Dan Campbell.
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore’s odds may not place them as the outright favorite. But they’re a team no one wants to face.
The Ravens quickly adapt to any game situation and have been playing their best ball at the end of the season.
They won their final four games before the wild card round, outscoring opponents 135-43. This run included victories over playoff-bound and deserving Super Bowl hopefuls, Steelers and Texans.