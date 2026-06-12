Can the Toronto Raptors Take the Next Step in 2026/27?

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The Toronto Raptors head into the 2026/27 season with momentum, something they’ve lacked for a number of years. After back-to-back seasons of disappointment, their 46-36 record last term and first-round playoff appearance against the Cleveland Cavaliers felt like the start of something good. The question is, can the Raptors build on it? Because it’s what their fans demand and expect. The case for optimism is quite compelling. Both Scottie Barnes and Brandon Ingram were All-Stars last season. It was the first time since the 2019/20 campaign that two Raptors players had been named All-Stars. Barnes is one of the most complete two-way players in the Eastern Conference, while Ingram remains the offensive fulcrum in the team. If they’re able to deliver once again, the Raptors will have a great chance next season. The latest betting odds at ToonieBet and other licensed sportsbooks provide player props, and with Barnes and Ingram playing, there’s a genuine reason to explore what’s on offer from game to game.

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A Playoff Series That Proved Their Character The first-round series against the Cavaliers was everything that Raptors fans had been waiting a long time for. Quickley missed the entire series through injury, and Ingram bowed out after Game 5 with a heel problem that ruled him out for the final two games. Yet the Raptors managed to push Cleveland to seven games, regardless of the setbacks. RJ Barrett’s overtime winner in Game 6 will be replayed for years to come and losing Game 7 102-114 in Cleveland doesn’t diminish what was achieved. It reinforces it. What Needs to Change Home court advantage was the story of the series, with all seven games won by the home team. If the Raptors want to go deep in the upcoming season, they have to learn to win on the road in May. That starts with health. A fully fit trio of Quickley, Ingram and Barnes in the same team for the playoffs is an entirely different proposition. Is a bit of a front office reset needed too? Time will tell, with Bobby Webster holding the keys to that.

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