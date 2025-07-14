Canadian gamblers: Three of Canada’s Biggest Betting Names

Canada has produced some truly legendary gamblers. Whether they are playing at the best real money casinos Canada has to offer - where people can use real cash to bet either in person or online - or heading online to stake their virtual money and shake things up, the nation’s best gamblers often rake in impressive jackpots. Let’s take a look at some of the people who have taken their chances, Canadian style.

Daniel “Kid Poker” Negreanu

A discussion about Canada’s most famous gamblers can’t avoid talking about the legend that is Daniel Negreanu. Born in 1974 in Toronto, Ontario, to Romanian parents, the man they call DNegs is one of poker’s all-time greats. Winning seven World Series of Poker (WSOP) bracelets, becoming the only person to be WSOP player of the year twice, and winning the prestigious World Poker Tour championship a couple of times, Negreanu is, rightly, seen as one of the greatest poker players ever. Well-known on the scene for his ability to read his opponents, Kid Poker has won millions of dollars worth of prizes, and his career shows no sign of stopping. Oh, and he used to date fellow Canuck Evelyn Ng, one of the greatest ever female poker players, too.