OK Magazine
OK Magazine
Candace Cameron Bure Reveals She Took Down Her Swimsuit Pic After Users Went Wild About Her Body: 'Not Worth It'

Source: @candacecbure/Instagram

The actress has no time for hate!

Sept. 7 2025, Published 7:17 p.m. ET

Candace Cameron Bure, 49, recently shared a photo of herself in a swimsuit before deleting it shortly after she was body-shamed by critics online.

The Full House actress was asked by a fan through her Instagram Story on Saturday, September 6, if she posted and deleted the photo, writing, “Did you post a bikini photo like yesterday and then take it down?”

Candace Cameron Bure Reveals Why She Deleted Swimsuit Pic

Source: @candacecbure/Instagram

The 'Full House' star said reading hateful comments wasn't 'worth' keeping the photo online.

Bure responded with a flawless photo of herself in a yellow sundress, saying, “Yes. I was at the beach. I was in a one-piece, not a bikini. I am soaking up the end of summer. I was having fun. It wasn’t about my bathing suit or my body. But the comments became flooded with people discussing my body. It wasn’t worth it. I took it down.”

Candace Cameron Bure Developed Eating Disorder at Age 18

Source: @candacecbure/Instagram

The 49-year-old developed an eating disorder at age 18.

Over the years, she’s been candid about how she's identified with her image. In an April episode of her eponymous podcast, she opened up about “very vivid memories” from when she was in elementary school, detailing how, at the time, she felt “so bad” about her body.

She confessed she attempted “every single diet plan since [she] was 12 years old,” including Weight Watchers, Jenny Craig and Nutrisystem.

In another podcast episode, she explained how she developed a habit of “binging and purging” at the age of 18, saying she was "bulimic.”

“So I still need the tools to say, ‘No, Candace, we’re not doing that,’” she said. “It’s so ridiculous, and yet I’m still thinking about it.”

Candace Cameron Bure

'I Kind of Lost My Identity'

Source: @candacecbure/Instagram

Candace Cameron Bure turned to bulimia to cope with her distorted body image.

During an interview in 2016, the actress told a news outlet she “had a very unhealthy relationship with food that turned into bulimia,” adding, “I kind of lost my identity in a sense, and what happened was I turned to food for comfort when my husband was traveling and when I was alone.”

Candace Cameron Bure Claps Back at Critics

Source: @candacecbure/Instagram

The actress clapped back at critic in 2018 after they said she looked heavier than her husband.

Despite being open about her struggles with an eating disorder, the mom-of-three has continued to be trolled online for her looks. In 2018, a critic commented on one of her online photos, shaming her for looking overweight despite her rigorous workout routine.

“All that exercising, and you still look like you weigh more than your husband, did you change your diet?” wrote the critic. Bure responded, “If a 25-inch waist looks big to you… then you’re looking through an altered lens. Be well.”

