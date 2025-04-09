NEWS Candace Cameron Bure Breaks Down in Tears About How 'Mean' She Was to Her Body: 'I’ve Spoken to It So Harshly' Source: Candace Cameron Bure/YouTube Candace Cameron Bure got choked up talking about her negative relationship with her body.

Candace Cameron Bure got emotional when reflecting on her longtime struggles to embrace her body. On the Tuesday, April 8, episode of her podcast, the actress, 49, broke down as she recalled how she felt "so bad" about her physique from a young age.

The Full House alum said she was working through "deep issues" in therapy when she had a dream based on a story in Numbers 22 from the Bible. In the spiritual tale, a man named Balaam beats his donkey, no matter how good he is to his owner. Bure compared Balaam's behavior toward the animal to the way she treated her body. "So, that’s the story that is in the Bible and I wake up from this dream one day, one morning, and God just vividly showed me that I’ve been like Balaam," she explained while getting choked up. "I’ve whipped my body. I’ve spoken to it so harshly. So mean. ‘What are you doing? Why do you look this way? Why are you fat? Why don't you do this? Why can’t you be like every other body?'"

She then said God allowed her body to speak back to her and remind her that it has carried her all her life. "'Am I not your legs that allow you to walk? Am I not your arms that allow you to pick up and feed yourself?'" she asked herself. "I don't do anything that I don't ask you to do. I follow you, and I am obedient to you. Why do you hurt me so badly, and why do you talk to me so badly, and why do you treat me this way?" Bure cited the dream as a revelation that helped her recognize how mean she was to herself.

Since the experience, the Fuller House actress has adopted an entirely new perspective. "I can pick up my kids. I can go grocery shopping. I can go to work. I can lift my arms up high in celebration..." she stated. "I hope that encourages someone today when they're thinking about negative self-talk."

Bure's negative relationship with her body dates all the way back to 5th and 6th grade. She began experimenting with diet plans such as Jenny Craig, Weight Watchers and Nutrisystem as early as 12 years old. The mom-of-three eventually developed an eating disorder, which was exacerbated by the "super stick skinny" supermodel standards of the 1990s.

