Candace Owens Fights With FBI Over Charlie Kirk Records as She Fuels Conspiracy Theories About Late Pal's Assassination
June 18 2026, Published 7:32 a.m. ET
Candace Owens’ latest fight over Charlie Kirk’s assassination has moved from conspiracy podcast territory to a public spat with the FBI.
The conservative commentator clashed with the agency on X after claiming that her Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request for FBI Director Kash Patel’s travel itinerary before Kirk was killed had been brushed off as too burdensome.
The FOIA Fight Goes Public
“Via FOIA, we formally requested Kash Patel’s travel itinerary for the 3 days leading up to Charlie Kirk’s assassination and we just heard back and were told the burden of the request is too great,” Owens wrote on X. “How is this even remotely legal?”
The FBI’s Rapid Response account answered by posting the agency’s written response and challenging her framing.
“Dear @RealCandaceO Please show us on the document sent to you ACKNOWLEDGING your FOIA request where we said: ‘The burden of the request is too great,’” the account wrote. “Your ‘show’ just like the fake news media will be called out when you LIE! We hope this helps.”
Owens fired back, saying she had paraphrased the FBI’s request that she “reduce the scope” of what she was seeking and accusing the agency account of behaving like an “intern.” She also mocked the Justice Department with “Clown world. LMAO.”
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The Dispute Becomes the Content
“From a communications standpoint, what Candace Owens, the queen of conspiracy, slander, and high school mean girl gossip is doing with this FBI clash is not an information request. It is a content strategy. And a very effective one,” said Amore Philip, founder of Apples and Oranges Public Relations.
“FOIA process is slow, bureaucratic, and filled with legitimate procedural language that is easy to mischaracterize to an audience that does not understand it,” Philip added. “Owens knows her audience does not read government correspondence. They read her tweets.”
The Outrage Machine Keeps Moving
Owens has continued pushing theories around Kirk’s September 2025 killing, including claims involving Patel, Trump, foreign governments and the FBI. The latest exchange gave both Owens and the bureau a viral stage.
Philip said that is the point.
“Each new theory generates a new news cycle. Each new news cycle generates new subscribers, new engagement and new revenue,” Philip explained.
“A FOIA dispute with the FBI is boring. A cover up involving the assassination of a conservative icon is not,” she continued. “Owens understands that she is not in the information business. She is in the outrage business.”