J.D. Vance Admits Charlie Kirk's Assassination Convinced Wife Usha to Have More Kids

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In his upcoming memoir, Vice President J.D. Vance revealed that his wife, Usha Vance, changed her mind about having a fourth child following the tragic assassination of MAGA influencer Charlie Kirk. An excerpt from the book Communion: Finding My Way Back to Faith, published in The Wall Street Journal, outlines how a heartbreaking conversation sparked a shift in their family planning. The Turning Point USA co-founder was shot and killed at Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025. Shortly after the tragedy, Usha went to comfort Charlie's widow, Erika Kirk, 37.

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Source: MEGA J.D. Vance's wife, Usha, is pregnant with the couple's fourth child.

While being held by Usha, 40, on the first day of her grief, Erika mentioned between sobs that she deeply regretted only having two children with Charlie. “As my wife held Charlie Kirk’s widow on the first day of her terrible sorrow, Erika [Kirk] told Usha between sobs that she regretted having only two kids with Charlie,” the 41-year-old vice president wrote. The veep noted that he had been asking Usha to have another baby for years, but she consistently maintained that they were finished having children — especially given the intense pressure of the national political spotlight.

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'She Told Me She Was Done'

Source: MEGA J.D. Vance asked his wife, Usha, to have another baby for 'years.'

“For years, I’d asked Usha to have another baby, and for years, she told me she was done, especially now that public service had elevated us into the national spotlight,” he wrote. “Something changed for Usha, and not long after we buried my friend, she became pregnant with our fourth child, a boy.” Hearing Erika’s grief profoundly shifted Usha's perspective. Not long after Charlie's funeral, she became pregnant with their fourth child. The Vances formally announced the pregnancy in January 2026. They are expecting a baby boy in late July 2026.

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'One Life Was Stolen From Us, But Another Was Given'

Source: MEGA 'Something changed for Usha,' J.D. Vance confessed.

The upcoming arrival will make Usha the first Second Lady in over a century to give birth while her husband is actively holding office. The new baby boy will join the couple's three older children: Ewan, 9, Vivek, 6, and Mirabel, 4. Reflecting on the sequence of events in his memoir, J.D. wrote, "One life was stolen from us, but another was given.” “I don’t know why God does things like this,” he continued. “But, I am grateful to him that there will soon be another source of joy in our lives, another beautiful soul to wonder at and fall in love with, God’s beautiful creation.” Critics on social media and political opponents have slammed the revelation as "creepy" and opportunistic, accusing Vance of exploiting a friend's violent murder for personal book promotion and political positioning.

Source: MEGA J.D. Vance was slammed for using Erika Kirk's tragedy for personal book promotion and political positioning.