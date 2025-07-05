Candace Owens Slams Donald Trump: 'I'm Embarrassed I Told People to Vote for Him'
Candace Owens didn't hold back during a recent interview with Piers Morgan, criticizing President Donald Trump's approach to the Israel-Iran conflict and his decision to bomb Iranian nuclear facilities.
"This is not the candidate that I voted for," Owens said in the interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored.
Once a staunch advocate for Trump, Owens finds herself among a faction of MAGA supporters urging the president to steer clear of the escalating conflict. This group argues that Trump campaigned on bringing the U.S. back home from foreign entanglements, a point of contention with pro-war supporters like Laura Loomer, who has labeled Owens "Tehran Candy."
Owens condemned the narrative surrounding opposition to the war, saying: "It's all of the same rhetoric dating back to 9/11. All of the same tactic trying to smear people who are against this war as 'jihadists.'"
She firmly asserted that the fighting between Israel and Iran is "simply not our business."
"This was not Trump's decision; it was Bibi Netanyahu's decision. And that is the reason that he did it," she continued, pointing out that there was no imminent threat to the United States when Trump took action based on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's wishes.
"We're very aware that Israel is dictating our foreign policy, and we'd now like that to stop," she continued.
Reflecting on her previous support for Trump, Owens expressed her disillusionment. "He's been a chronic disappointment," she remarked. "And I feel embarrassed that I told people to go vote for him because this wasn't going to happen and it is happening."
Owens previously made it clear she's upset with how Trump is running the country.
“I never thought that I would see a day where I would be rooting for a university above Donald J. Trump and his administration,” she said. “But I don’t recognize this administration right now. I don’t recognize what’s happening. I have a theory. I do.”
“How could Trump be such a free speech enthusiast and be allowing these things to happen? Going after college universities, trying to suppress speech while you’re telling [us] that you’re not suppressing speech while pretending that you’re fighting DEI,” she continued. “It’s so messy. It’s so obvious. Everyone knows what you’re doing.”