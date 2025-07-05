Candace Owens Slams Donald Trump: 'I'm Embarrassed I Told People to Vote for Him'

Candace Owens criticized Donald Trump, saying she was embarrassed to have supported him.

Candace Owens didn't hold back during a recent interview with Piers Morgan , criticizing President Donald Trump 's approach to the Israel-Iran conflict and his decision to bomb Iranian nuclear facilities.

"This is not the candidate that I voted for," Owens said in the interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored .

Once a staunch advocate for Trump, Owens finds herself among a faction of MAGA supporters urging the president to steer clear of the escalating conflict. This group argues that Trump campaigned on bringing the U.S. back home from foreign entanglements, a point of contention with pro-war supporters like Laura Loomer , who has labeled Owens "Tehran Candy."

Owens condemned the narrative surrounding opposition to the war, saying: "It's all of the same rhetoric dating back to 9/11. All of the same tactic trying to smear people who are against this war as 'jihadists.'"

She firmly asserted that the fighting between Israel and Iran is "simply not our business."