Candace Owens 'Embarrassed' She Told America to Vote for Donald Trump: 'He's Been a Chronic Disappointment'

“It’s all of the same rhetoric dating back to 9/11. All of the same tactic trying to smear people who are against this war as ‘jihadists,’” Owens told Morgan, arguing that the conflict was “simply not our business.”

Owens initially responded to the potential of Trump using the United States and its military in the Israel and Iran conflict on June 16, when she issued a statement on X.

“Israel has lost the propaganda war. No one believes Iranians are writing letters BEGGING to be bombed or that this war is about anything other than Israel’s imperialism. Send your own sons & daughters. If Trump in any way places us into this conflict, he will ruin his legacy,” she wrote.