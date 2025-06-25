Candace Owens 'Embarrassed' She Told America to Vote for Donald Trump: 'He's Been a Chronic Disappointment'
Candace Owens has had it with President Donald Trump.
The controversial political commentator joined Piers Morgan for an Uncensored interview on Tuesday, June 24, where she admitted, “This is not the candidate I voted for,” referring to Trump after he ordered the United States to bomb Iran’s nuclear facilities.
Candace Owens Calls Donald Trump a 'Chronic Disappointment'
“He’s been a chronic disappointment. And I feel embarrassed that I told people to go vote for him because this wasn’t going to happen, and it is happening,” she said of the brewing conflict between the U.S. and the Middle East.
Trump’s decision to enter into the conflict between Israel and Iran was made public on Saturday, June 21, when the U.S. bombed Fordo, Natanz and Isfahan.
Candace Owens Says Israel 'Is Dictating Our Foreign Policy'
While talking with Morgan, Owens suggested the president’s rash decision didn’t make sense, as “there was no imminent threat to the United States” at the time he made his orders.
“This was not Trump’s decision; it was Bibi Netanyahu’s decision,” she noted, referring to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. “And that is the reason that he did it. We’re very aware that Israel is dictating our foreign policy, and we’d now like that to stop.”
- Donald Trump's Fury Towards Tucker Carlson Shakes MAGA Supporters to the Core
- Candace Owens Ripped Apart After Calling Volodymyr Zelensky the 'Neighborhood Crackhead': 'I Didn't Think You Could Get Lower, But You Just Did'
- Candace Owens Blasts Donald Trump for Being 'SLOPPY' in His Latest Attack of Kayleigh McEnany
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Candace Owens Slams Donald Trump on X
“It’s all of the same rhetoric dating back to 9/11. All of the same tactic trying to smear people who are against this war as ‘jihadists,’” Owens told Morgan, arguing that the conflict was “simply not our business.”
Owens initially responded to the potential of Trump using the United States and its military in the Israel and Iran conflict on June 16, when she issued a statement on X.
“Israel has lost the propaganda war. No one believes Iranians are writing letters BEGGING to be bombed or that this war is about anything other than Israel’s imperialism. Send your own sons & daughters. If Trump in any way places us into this conflict, he will ruin his legacy,” she wrote.
Candace Owens Praises Donald Trump in 2018 Interview
Owens has been a supporter of Trump since his first administration in 2016 and rallied for him as a MAGA enthusiast during the 2024 election.
In a 2018 interview, the conservative commentator praised Trump, saying, “He’s been effective, and he’s gotten the job done.” She later noted that the president’s presence on social media had a positive impact on his administration.
“Tweeting is why he’s in the White House… He really is the social media president,” Owens stated at the time.