Cannes Film Festival 2026: Jane Fonda, Demi Moore, Joan Collins and More Stars Show Off Their Ageless Appearances — See Photos

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Celebrities are dressed to impress for the 2026 Cannes Film Festival! Several A-list stars shocked fans with their ageless appearances at the annual event in France. Between heartwarming reunions and head-turning looks, Hollywood didn't come to play for this year's festival. Keep scrolling to see stunning photos from the 2026 Cannes Film Festival!

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Source: MEGA It's a Vin Diesel sandwich. Michelle Rodriguez, left, and Jordana Brewster, right, flanked their 'Fast and The Furious' costar.

Vin Diesel attended the Cannes Film Festival on behalf of The Fast and The Furious 25th Anniversary Celebration on Wednesday, May 13. The actor was flanked by costars Michelle Rodriguez and Jordana Brewster at the special midnight screening of the original 2001 film. He gamely flexed for photographers. Up next for the stars is Fast Forever, which is the fourteenth and final film in the action-adventure franchise. “The only reason why we’re making the finale for Fast for 2028… It’s because of each and every one of you that has given us your hearts and your loyalty,” Diesel said. “Each and every one of you that has felt like you are a part of our family. You make us have to continue. You make us want to make you all proud.”

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Source: MEGA Gillian Anderson attended two events at the Cannes Film Festival.

In her first-ever appearance at Cannes, X-Files star Gillian Anderson wore long curly blonde hair to promote her horror comedy Teenage S-- and Death at Camp Miasma on Wednesday. She also attended the Vanity Fair Kickoff Luncheon on Tuesday, May 12. The film received a six-minute standing ovation, Variety reported.

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Source: MEGA Hannah Einbinder starred in 'Teenage S-- and Death at Camp Miasma,' which premiered Wednesday, May 13, at the Cannes Film Festival.

Hannah Einbinder was also on hand for the horror comedy Teenage S-- and Death at Camp Miasma event on Wednesday. “I’m grateful to all these people up here and all of our collaborators here in this room,” she said. “There are so many other incredible collaborators who really poured their heart and soul into this film. I hope everyone feels ready to laugh, ready to have fun, join in on a communal experience and kind of be one tonight with each other. I’ll see you on the other side.”

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Source: MEGA Heidi Klum attended the Cannes Film Festival opening ceremony and 'La Venus Electrique' premiere on Tuesday, May 12.

Heidi Klum wore a strapless peach Elie Saab gown accented by a flower during her Cannes Film Festival appearance.

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Source: MEGA James Franco palled around with Diego Luna at the Cannes Film Festival.

James Franco brought girlfriend Izabel Pakzad to the Cannes Film Festival for the opening night ceremony and premiere of La Venus Electrique (The Electric Voyage). Variety reported that Franco snapped photos with fans.

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Source: MEGA Jane Fonda called filmmaking 'an act of resistance' at the Cannes Film Festival opening night event on Tuesday, May 12.

Jane Fonda turned heads in her first appearance after the death of ex-husband Ted Turner at Cannes Film Festival's opening night and La Venus Electrique (The Electric Voyage) premiere. Dressed in a shimmery, form-fitting gown, the two-time Oscar winner, 88, said, “I believe that cinema has always been an act of resistance, because we tell stories and stories are what make a civilization. Stories that bring empathy to the marginalized, stories that allow us to feel across difference. Stories that let us see that there is an alternative future that is possible.”

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Source: MEGA Joan Collins made 92 look good during Cannes Film Festival's opening night event.

Dame Joan Collins, who turns 93 next week, was a vision in white orchid, donning a fanciful off-the-shoulder ruffled Stéphane Rolland Haute Couture gown slit up the middle and featuring a long train. Dripping in diamonds, she capped off her look with fuchsia lipstick and black gloves. She was there to promote biographical drama My Duchess, in which she plays American socialite Wallis Simpson, the Duchess of Windsor. In a clip shared on her Instagram upon her arrival in Cannes, the actress said the film is “absolutely wonderful.”

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Source: MEGA Lucas Bravo hit multiple events while in town for the Cannes Film Festival.

Emily In Paris star Lucas Bravo attended the Cannes Film Festival opening night and La Venus Electrique (The Electric Voyage) premiere on Tuesday. While in Cannes, he also attended the Cannes Kickoff Luncheon that same day.

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Source: MEGA Maika Monroe wore a shimmery dress for the Cannes Film Festival opening night event.

Maika Monroe also appeared at the Cannes Film Festival opening night and La Venus Electrique (The Electric Voyage) premiere. While in Cannes, she also attended the Vanity Fair Cannes Kickoff Luncheon that same day. Her thriller, Victorian Psycho, is set to premiere at Cannes on Thursday, May 21.

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Source: MEGA Maura Higgins turned heads in striking black-and-white gown.

Maura Higgins brought a dose of reality to the Cannes Film Festival. The Love Island and The Traitors star wore a show-stopping look complete with elegant train.

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Source: MEGA Filmmaker Peter Jackson scored the Palme d’Or during the Cannes Film Festival.

Lord of The Rings director Peter Jackson received a standing ovation when he received an honorary Palme d’Or from Lord of The Rings star Elijah Wood during the Cannes Film Festival. Of getting the role of Frodo in the fantasy-adventure franchise, Wood said, "I sat down on the floor of my bedroom and knew my life had been divided into before and after.”

Source: MEGA Demi Moore talked about AI while at the Cannes Film Festival.